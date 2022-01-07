The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s exploration of food science came to a close last week, leaving the Science Time program to once again focus on other science concepts with library clerk Heather Heilman.
To kick off the new year, Heilman chose a hands-on activity that would be suitable for all ages and that involved a simple sheet of paper.
The activity employed several different skills beyond science concepts, too, including math and listening skills.
Heilman had one question for viewers: “Would there be any way to step through that piece of paper?” It turned out that the answer was, “Yes.”
The demonstration used only one plain sheet of 8½” X 11” paper, scissors, a ruler, and a pencil. Heilman began by folding the paper lengthwise (a “hot dog fold”) and placed it with the folded side on her right.
Beginning at the bottom of the paper, Heilman measured and marked the paper at one-inch intervals along the fold. She repeated this on the open side of the paper, first with 1½-inch intervals from the top of the paper, then one-inch intervals from the bottom.
Next, she turned the folded side of the paper towards her and drew a line four inches across the paper for every mark she had made, stopping about one quarter-inch from the top. She flipped the paper around and repeated the process, then used her scissors to cut every other line on the folded side to the top of the line, finally cutting across the folded edge while leaving the top and bottom pieces alone.
Heilman noted that there was no chemical change to the paper (it was still paper), though cutting it did make a physical change; she then opened the paper up, revealing that it now formed a circular chain that she could indeed step right through.
In addition to the science concepts and math skills, the activity worked on fine motor skills through the drawing of the lines and the utilization of the scissors. It also worked on listening skills, something that Heilman pointed out is a skill used well into adulthood.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/608932713498553.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.