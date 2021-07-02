“We’re going to continue with talking about different things having to do with the beach and the ocean … because that is our theme for our Summer Reading Club,” said library clerk Heather Heilman in the opening of the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s virtual Science Time program on June 23.
More specifically, Heilman would be leading a discussion on tidal pools.
First defining the tide as the movement of water onto shore and back out to sea, she explained that some water may remain among rocky areas along the shoreline, creating a shallow pool of salt water, or tide pool. It is in these tide pools where many small animals live.
“You might see plants, you can see seaweed,” she said, “you might see small fish, maybe some clams.”
Limpets she described as a bivalve, or two-shelled, creature, saying these burrow into the sand when the tide comes in, so one can dig to find them on the beach. Hermit crabs, which she said can live in or out of the water, can also be found in tide pools, as can starfish (or sea stars, of which there are many kinds), and mussels (also a bivalve animal).
Other animals that call tide pools home are puffer fish, and even some baby octopi.
Heilman told her viewers that the things that live in tide pools are important for the ecosystem, so she stressed that if observing a tide pool and handling the creatures therein, it is important to be sure to put them right back.
An easy activity for children that demonstrates a tide pool in action uses only a few materials: a large container, rocks, small plastic sea animals, and water. Place some rocks at varying heights around the container (add some sand or small rocks or shells at the bottom, too, if these are on hand). Next, place the animals into the container and begin to add water a bit at a time until “high tide” is reached. Likewise, “low tide” is achieved by removing water a bit at a time, revealing the animals once again.
The Seacoast Science Center in New Hampshire also offers a virtual, interactive tide pool for children to explore, accessible at https://www.seacoastsciencecenter.org/for-educators/virtual-tide-pool/.
educators/virtual-tide-pool/.
Heilman concluded her program by saying, “If you’re out at the beach, keep an eye out for tide pools, and remember, science is fun.”
