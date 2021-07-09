On the heels of a successful in-person science program that was held at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library on June 22, library clerk Heather Heilman brought viewers of the virtual Science Time program a hands-on experiment that took a look at salt water density.
“We’re going to look at the difference between fresh water and salt water,” she began by saying, adding, “We want to see if things float more easily in fresh water or salt water, and why that might be the case.”
As always, the materials needed for the experiment were items commonly found in the home: two clear containers, one filled with ordinary tap water and one filled with salt water; various items she had collected from around her own house that would be used to test their buoyancy, such as a small Lego person, small hollow toys, and an egg (hers was raw, not boiled).
Heilman reminded her viewers to try to pay attention to how the items are being placed in the containers so they would be able to replicate it more closely (did the item go in on its side, for instance). She also suggested taking notes over observations made, as well.
She began the experiment by using the Lego person, testing it first in the fresh water, then in the salt water, and noted that it floated in both, probably due to its light weight.
She next used two of the small, hollow plastic toys, placing them in the containers at the same time since they were the same size and shape. Though she put them in bottom-first, she noted that both flipped to their sides upon entering the water, and both floated, as well.
Heilman then took a Hacky Sack (a small, round bag filled with sand), describing it for her audience. It, she found, was “very buoyant,” and also floated in both containers of water.
Heilman’s last item was the egg. This she chose to test in the salt water first, based on the prediction that it had a better chance of floating there than in the fresh water. The egg, though, actually sank to the bottom of the container, which it did in the fresh water, too.
“This is … what science is all about,” she said. “It’s trying to decide what you think is going to happen, and then testing that and seeing if you were right or not.”
She stirred the salt water to dissolve more of the salt, then retested the egg. This time, it began to sink … then hung, suspended, in the middle.
“My guess is that when I mixed it up, it changed the density of the water, thus allowing the egg to not sink completely down,” she explained.
Now at the conclusion of the experiment, Heilman said, “If it doesn’t work out quite the way you think, try and figure out why, maybe change something up a little bit. That’s a lot of what science is; it’s the fun of trying to figure out why things are working the way they’re working.”
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/755407558460417
