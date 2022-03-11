This weekend will bring with it the Outdoor and Science Expo, so the programs at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library has been focusing on the great outdoors.
One of those programs was Wednesday afternoon’s Science Time, which took a look at the composition of soil.
Library clerk Heather Heilman said, “This week we’re talking about getting outdoors and different things that we can do outside that can help us learn about science,” and defined soil as, “The top layers of dirt you see in your yard, at the park, wherever you might be.”
Materials needed were a clear container with a lid (she used a Mason jar), some soil (she got hers from the library’s back garden), and some water.
Heilman filled her jar about halfway with her soil. She said that the other bits in the soil, such as leaves and other organic matter, were fine to leave in as they were natural components of the soil.
Heilman next filled the jar most of the rest of the way with water, and observed that the water began to settle toward the bottom of the jar, leaving some of the soil floating at the top. This, she said, could be attributed to the soil being dry. She observed, too, that small twigs and pebbles, as well as plant matter and dried grass, were present.
She affixed the lid to the jar and shook well, leaving it to sit for about 15 minutes, then returned to look at the composition again.
Here she observed that everything in the jar was still in the process of settling, with some of the water still at the top of the jar. She left it to sit once more.
Upon her return (she said it had been sitting for a few hours), she noted that while everything was still settling, larger pieces of sediment had settled at the bottom, though smaller pieces were still floating at the top. These smaller pieces, lightweight and therefore more likely to float on the water’s surface, were primarily organic material such as mulch, grass, and leaves, which are good for the soil.
“The more organic material you have, eventually it will work its way into the soil, and that’s very nourishing for the plants that are already there,” she explained, adding that soil from different areas will have different compositions, depending on the environment.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/221545776812426.
