The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s theme this week has been about winter animals and hibernation, and the virtual Science Time program explained just what hibernation is to its viewers.
Library clerk Heather Heilman said that hibernation, “means a long nap, basically.” She said that when it gets cold outside, animals like to settle in for a long winter’s nap. But first, the animals must prepare.
Animals are drawn by instinct to hibernate, and in preparation, they do two main things: prepare a shelter, and store food and eat. Squirrels, of course, store nuts away for the winter.
Other animals, like bears, eat as much as possible. While in hibernation, animals are conserving energy, so the food they eat lasts much longer. The excess calories also serve to build additional fat layers to their bodies, providing extra insulation.
There are other metabolic changes occurring, as well. Their breathing slows, as do their heartbeats, and body temperatures drop, in some cases down to zero degrees Celsius, all of which helps them conserve their energy.
Animals also must prepare a good shelter. For squirrels, this means perhaps trees. For other animals, such as bears, this means dens or caves. The animals being in materials to insulate their shelters, even as they are insulating their bodies with their diets.
Smaller animals rely on hibernation as a tool for survival. Squirrels, bats, hamsters … all use hibernation as a way to escape lower temperatures and find alternate food sources. Many may curl into a ball as a way to minimize heat loss.
And while hibernation may be seasonal, and we do associate it with winter, many hibernate when food is scarce, such as areas that experience dry spells. One species of lemur in Madagascar actually hibernates for up to eight months during the driest parts of the year, when water, and food, is scarcest.
“It might be something good to find a book about, or maybe see if you can find a good animal movie that talks about hibernation … and see what else you can learn about it,” Heilman said in closing.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/673083373364056
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.