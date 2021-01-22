As this week’s theme at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library has been weather, it only seemed appropriate to talk a little about one aspect of the weather that both frightens and fascinates: tornadoes.
Library clerk Heather Heilman said at the beginning of Wednesday’s virtual program that though she couldn’t show “actual weather” in the studio setting, “I’m going to make a tornado in a bottle, and I will show you how to do it, as well”
The only materials needed were a plastic bottle (Heilman used a two-liter) with a lid, some water, a funnel (this helps prevent spillage), dishwashing liquid, and some glitter (“To make it more fun,” Heilman said); the glitter also makes the tornado easier to see.
Heilman began by filling the bottle with water using the funnel, about three-quarters of the way. She added a few drops of the dishwashing liquid, then some glitter (again, using the funnel) — only a few pinches of the glitter are needed.
The last step was to tightly screw the lid back onto the bottle. “Make sure you’ve got it on there pretty good because you don’t want to make a big mess,” Heilman advised.
Turn the bottle upside-down, holding it by the neck, and quickly spin the bottle in a circular motion for a few seconds. Once one stops the bottle, one should be able to see a spinning vortex in the bottle. Though this may take a few attempts to get the hang of, that mini-tornado will appear, visibly enhanced by the glitter.
“This gives you a rough idea of what a tornado looks like,” Heilman said.
What causes a tornado in nature is from a very fast-moving column of air that forms a funnel shape, or vortex, often during a severe thunderstorm. As wind direction and speed move horizontally in the high clouds, air from the ground moves up vertically, causing the vortex to grow and spin. This funnel eventually reaches the ground, forming the tornado.
Heilman did explain that hurricanes and water spouts (tornadoes that form over water) also do this.
She also explained that the highest wind speeds, and therefore the most damaging and destructive part of a tornado, occur in the center, or the eye.
Heilman also stressed the importance of having a plan in the event that a tornado should occur in our area. Schools hold tornado drills, and having a plan for the home, such as choosing a room in which to shelter (without windows, and preferably in the center of the home), should be in place.
“Make sure you have a plan,” she said in conclusion, “and remember, weather is science, and science is always fun.”
