The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library has been focusing on health throughout the month of February, so the Science Time program held on Wednesday afternoon followed suit with an easy experiment to help children visualize digestion.
Library clerk Heather Heilman said at the beginning of the virtual program, “This is as close as we can come (to mimicking the digestive system) that you can replicate at home.”
The materials needed were minimal and items that many people already have in their homes, or easily bought at any store: Saltine crackers (“Not very many,” Heilman said); a Ziploc baggie; and any clear soda such as Sprite or 7-Up.
Heilman began by placing three of the crackers into the baggie, explaining that the crackers represent the food we eat. Closing the baggie, she began to break up the crackers with her fingers. “That’s kind of what your teeth do,” she explained. “That’s their job when it comes to digestion. ... They break (the food) up into smaller pieces so that it’s easier to digest.”
She next poured some of the soda into the baggie, just enough to cover the pieces of cracker, explaining that the soda represents the stomach acid that occurs naturally in our own stomachs. “As soon as you pour the soda in there,” she said, “you can tell that it starts reacting a little bit with the crackers.”
She continued to mash the mixture in the bag with her fingers as she explained to viewers how digestion works. Essentially, once the teeth have broken up our food into smaller pieces, it makes its way to the stomach, where the food mixes with the stomach acid, as well as other chemicals and bacteria, further breaking the food into even smaller bits.
The intestines absorb the nutrients from the food and send it out into the body for fuel, and any excess becomes waste.
Heilman noted that this is a good way to help children visualize the digestion process. The entire experiment lasted only a few minutes, and was easy for children of any age to do (though younger children might still need some supervision).
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/755631672018288
