This week’s theme at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library was everyone’s favorite, dinosaurs, so it made sense that the virtual Science Time program should explore them, too. But, as library clerk Heather Heilman pointed out, how to do so with no actual dinosaurs?
Enter Heilman’s introduction to chemistry with a nifty little experiment that began with making dinosaur “eggs.”
Materials needed for this project were baking soda, vinegar, water, and miniature dinosaurs (Heilman said that these can be found easily in dollar stores). Measuring cups, a bowl, and a dropper were also needed. (In lieu of a dropper, one could also use a spray bottle, sports bottle, or even a syringe.)
“We are making dinosaur eggs today,” Heilman explained, even as she warned that it might get a bit messy, especially one’s hands, but, she said, “That’s the fun part.”
Heilman combined one cup of baking soda and a quarter cup of water and mixed them together. (These ratios are enough for one egg; for more eggs, increase the ingredients accordingly.) The mixture should become paste-like, so adding more baking soda or water to get the right consistency is fine.
Once she had the consistency that she wanted, Heilman took some of the mixture in hand and added one of her miniature dinosaurs, placing it in the center. She then took more of the mixture, covered the dinosaur with it, and shaped it into an “egg.”
This should be allowed to dry and/or freeze until set. Heilman said that one can take the hand-formed egg and place it directly into the freezer, or use a plastic Easter egg as a mold, freezing it.
She next filled her dropper with vinegar, squeezing the contents directly onto the egg. She drew attention to both the bubbles that formed on the egg, as well as the audible bubbling noise, as she added the vinegar. “When the vinegar and the baking soda get together ... it bubbles, these two, when they combine.” This chemical reaction wears away at the “shell” of the egg, eventually exposing the dinosaur.
In scientific terms, the baking soda is sodium bicarbonate. The vinegar is acetic acid. The reaction occurs due to the decomposition of the carbonic acid, producing carbon dioxide; the bubbles and fizzing noises are the carbon dioxide bubbles produced by that chemical reaction between the two.
Heilman suggested adding some food coloring to the egg mixture to add a little more fun to the experiment.
“Science is fun,” she said in closing. “It’s everywhere, even in your kitchen.”
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/481394056445431.
