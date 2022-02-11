Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library clerk Heather Heilman was back for her virtual Science Time program on Wednesday afternoon, this time to show viewers a demonstration on the viscosity of liquids.
Heilman defined viscosity as, “How easily a liquid will flow or move,” or “How thick your liquid is.”
Materials needed for the demonstration were, once again, items commonly found around the home: some water, vegetable oil, liquid dish soap, some small plastic tiles of the same size, and three small plastic cups.
Heilman began by filling the cups with the different liquids. She then indicated her plastic tiles, explaining, “We’re going to drop these in and see how quickly the little plastic things move through the liquid, or if they float more easily.”
She first dropped three of the tiles into the cup of water. Though one did float, which Heilman said was probably due to the way she had dropped in into the cup, she noted that the other two tiles sank to the bottom of the cup rather quickly.
The tiles dropped into the vegetable oil also sank, though more slowly than those in the water.
The tiles dropped into the liquid dish soap mostly floated on the surface, and were still in the same place when checked on several minutes later.
Heilman reiterated the definition of viscosity and summarized her observations. “Low viscosity means that the liquid itself moves easily, but also things that in it are going to move more easily.” The water, she said, had the lowest viscosity, followed by the vegetable oil. The dish soap, she said, had the highest viscosity.
She gave other suggestions to her viewers, such as using different liquids, or using more variety in the liquids chosen.
“There’s all kinds of different things you can check when you’re doing something like this,” she said.
“This is one of those things where you can kind of change it up based on what you have or what you’d like to learn from it,” Heilman told her viewers. “It’s really a good, hands-on and visual demonstration of viscosity.”
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/903918330300244.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.