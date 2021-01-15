Science Time at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library always brings fun experiments for kids (and sometimes adults, too) to do.
This week’s virtual program was no exception, showing viewers how to make homemade butter.
Library clerk Heather Heilman opened the Wednesday afternoon program by letting her audience know that the experiment would be both “kitchen-y” and science-y,” requiring only heavy whipping cream (not milk) and a lidded jar (she used a mason jar), but while the material list might be small, the effort might be a little bigger.
“You don’t need a lot to do it,” Heilman said, “but it may take you a little time, so we’re going to see how long it actually takes us.”
Heilman began by pouring some of the cream into her jar (about halfway, though she used less in the interest of time).
She explained, “We are going to separate the cream into butter and buttermilk, and we’re doing that by simply shaking the jar.”
She also reminded viewers of the Magic Milk experiment that it’s all about the fat content in the cream.
What happens is this: When the cream with its high fat content is agitated (whether by old-fashioned butter churn or shaking in a jar) the fat molecules in that cream begin to stick together and separate from the liquid.
Eventually, the resulting clump of fat becomes butter, and the liquid left behind, the buttermilk.
Heilman said as she continued to shake her jar that this is a good way to get others involved to both avoid tired arms and to make it a group or family project.
She also said, “It’s really kind of cool to let children see where products come from and how exactly they are made … I think it’s important to know where they start and somewhat of the process that gets it … to the end result.”
She encouraged parents to have their children talk to grandparents or even great-grandparents to hear what things were like for them as children and how things have changed.
She suggested, too, visiting the Homestead Heritage Farm in Waco, saying they do many hands-on activities like this one (visit homesteadcraftvillage.com for more information).
After about five minutes, the cream was still very liquid in form, though Heilman said she could feel it thickening as she was shaking. After another several minutes, the solids were more separated and beginning to form butter. She suggested straining out the buttermilk, as the butter would spoil more quickly if the liquid was left. The butter can be kept in an airtight container in the refrigerator.
She did say that adding a bit of salt would help the taste, or, for a sweeter butter, a touch of honey.
“Science is lots of fun,” Heilman said at the experiment’s conclusion. “(It) helps you out in the kitchen and shows you where things come from — and gives you a good arm workout!”
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/146417903771011.
