The area may not have seen much rain lately, but Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library clerk Heather Heilman showed viewers of her virtual Science Time program how to make it rain — through an easy to reproduce experiment to demonstrate just how rain happens.
“Today we’re going to be looking at rain and exactly what causes the rain to fall to the ground,” Heilman said at the program’s opening.
The materials needed were few and easy to find: shaving cream; two glass jars, one small and one large; some food coloring; and an eye dropper.
Water was added to both jars; the large jar was filled about three-quarters of the way. Heilman began by adding blue food coloring to the small jar and stirred it well; this would represent the rain in the experiment.
She next sprayed a layer of shaving cream on top of the water in the large jar. “That is actually going to be my cloud,” she explained. The clear water underneath the “cloud” represented the air.
Heilman explained that for rain to occur, “The water collects in the cloud until it’s too heavy and it falls down.” Then, using the eye dropper, she slowly added drops of the blue water to the “cloud.” It took about 30 drops before the shaving cream cloud “rained” the blue water into the clear, providing an effective visual of the process.
(Using undiluted food coloring provides an even more striking visual — food coloring is denser than the water so drops to the bottom of the container more quickly and with a more vibrant color.)
She explained that water evaporates and goes into the clouds. When that water, in the form of droplets, becomes too heavy for the clouds to continue to hold, those droplets fall back down to earth as precipitation, or rain. She further explained that this comprises the water cycle: evaporation, condensation, and precipitation.
While we may not be able to actually see the water cycle occurring around us, Heilman said that this experiment allows us to see it, “Up a little bit closer, and understand it better.”
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/664829604696773
