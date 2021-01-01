The Science Time virtual program that the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library holds every Wednesday afternoon always brings something a little different, often including experiments that children can try at home. Last week’s episode featured one such experiment, titled “A Race to Liquid.”
Library clerk Heather Heilman said in the introduction that as the week’s theme was about winter, “Let’s talk about ice and what causes it to melt the fastest.”
For the experiment, Heilman had six clear glasses into which she placed three ice cubes. The first glass, which would contain only the ice cubes, would be the ‘control’ glass, which she explained meant, “We’re not doing anything to it.” All other glasses would have different substances added to them (one tablespoon of each additive).
Two of the glasses got cold water and hot water added to them, respectively. The other three received salt, sugar, and baking soda. The baking soda, she said, replaced steam, something she said she had read that others have used.
“We’re going to let (them) sit and see which one melts (the ice) the fastest,” she said, while charging her viewers to think about what they may have seen being put on icy roads to help driving conditions.
Heilman observed, “Almost immediately after putting that (salt) in there, you can see it melt a little bit.” She noticed that while the control glass had very little change, as did the cold water, baking soda, and sugar, it was the salt and warm water that was producing results.
Referring back to her question about icy roads, she said that salt is one item that is put down to help melt ice faster, and sand is often used to help provide tires better traction. She also mentioned that some use a combination of the two.
She also spoke of making predictions, part of the scientific process, such as asking beforehand which glass one thinks might melt the quickest. She said this provides a good learning experience.
Checking a second time, Heilman noted that the most difference was still seen in the glasses containing warm water and salt, and the baking soda showed the least change (she speculated whether baking soda might be a good insulator). She also mentioned that stirring the solutions may be an option, but it would cause changes that would alter the end results.
After the third and final check, the warm water and salt both still had the best results for melting the ice.
“This (experiment) is something fun that you can do at home during your Christmas break,” Heilman said. “I’s pretty simple, (and) most of us have ... all of these things in the house ... It’s fun, it’s quick, it’s easy, (and) no parental help (is) needed on this one at all.”
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/430124314694766
