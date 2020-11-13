The library’s Science Time program last Wednesday held a special edition to celebrate that day with a lesson on how to press leaves.
Library clerk Heather Heilman introduced the virtual program by telling viewers, “This week we have Arbor Day, (a) big celebration talking about trees and how good they are for the earth and why we should plant them and take really good care of them. ... On that note, I’ve decided to show you how to press leaves.”
While the art of pressing leaves and flowers goes back centuries, it was extremely popular during Victorian times. Flower pressing was used as a custom for expressing one’s feelings that one could not otherwise vocalize; roses, carnations, and daisies were some of the flowers used.
Pressing leaves which were then transferred to a notebook and labeled left a historical record of many tree species, and leaves, too, could signify messages — a magnolia leaf, for example, symbolized dignity, and a mulberry leaf symbolized love.
For the lesson, Heilman used two large, heavy books, saying the bigger the book, the better (the more pressure one can put on the leaves, the better the press). She said paper can be put between the pages of the book if desired. The only other things needed were leaves.
Heilman did say that there are flower/leaf presses one can buy — these can be bought online or at a crafting store.
Heilman flipped to the middle of the book to get equal pressure from both sides of the book. She placed the leaf in the middle of the page and closed the book. This not only flattens the leaf, it also keeps out light and air.
“Watch and make sure (the book) is not folding the leaves when you close it,” she advised.
The leaf should be left for a piece of time, depending on the type of leaf one is pressing, usually a week or two, checking on it every few days. “You want it to dry out and you want it to be well-preserved,” Heilman said.
Pressed leaves and flowers can be used for a variety of things. They can be mounted in a notebook or booklet and labeled with identifiers, mounted and framed as artwork, or even made into greeting cards for loved ones.
“(It’s a) really good way to learn a little bit more about the trees and things that are living around you, and to preserve them and share with other people,” Heilman said at the conclusion of the program.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/668199960557345.
