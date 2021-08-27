School is officially back in session, so it was only appropriate that Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library clerk Heather Heilman should conduct an easy-to-replicate science experiment for viewers of her virtual Science Time program on Wednesday afternoon. She termed it the Magic Water Bag.
The experiment, which Heilman referred to as “science magic,” was to illustrate polymers, and, as always, was comprised of items commonly found around the home.
The only things needed for this one were sharpened pencils (Heilman used five), Ziploc baggies (she used sandwich-sized), and some water.
She asked viewers to imagine the magic trick where swords are pushed through a box but leave the magician’s assistant inside unharmed. She said the “science trick” she was performing was similar to this.
She filled her baggie about three-quarters of the way with the water, then sealed the top. She then took one of her pencils and poked it through both sides of the bag, right through the water. No water leaked. She used another pencil and repeated this in another area of the baggie, and again, no leaks.
Heilman explained, “What happens is … once you put that pencil in, that plastic kind of seals up around the pencil and causes it to not leak.”
She likened it to a nail in a tire — the nail goes in and the rubber seals around the hole. Of course, once the nail, or in this case the pencil, is removed, it leaves that hole behind and allows air, or water, to leak.
In terms of this experiment, the Ziploc baggie is made of polymers, or long chains of flexible molecules. When that pencil is poked through the baggie, it is sliding between the chains that comprise the polymers, and the molecule chains then form a seal that prevents the water from leaking.
Heilman continued with the rest of the pencils, and sure enough, no leaks. However, she did warn her audience that they should try this over a sink, “In case it doesn’t work quite the way you think it’s going to.”
“It’s kind of a cool little trick,” she said of the experiment.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/4102695753133081
