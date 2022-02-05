The city of Harker Heights has a Senior Recreation program for the community at large that offers a variety of classes for adults ages 50 and up. While many of these programs focus on physical health (such as Stretchersise or Granny Basketball) and mental acuity (such as Scrabble) one stands out for its fostering of creativity: The watercolor class.
The watercolor class is led by Joe Friddle, who is uniquely qualified as an instructor. He taught art for the Killeen Independent School District for 32 years, and has been teaching this class since 2005. He also owns Frames and Things in Copperas Cove, a frame shop and art gallery that he acquired three years ago.
“I didn’t retire just to retire,” Friddle said.
Friddle begins by teaching members of the class painting basics, focusing on watercolors as a medium. Basic techniques start with a sketch within the size of the paper or print one will be using, and to paint from top to bottom and from dark to light. These lessons are only the beginning to what his students will learn. For instance, white doesn’t show well, so the artist must find a way to use the white paper for the work, which Friddle teaches students to achieve through shading.
There is a reason Friddle dubs watercolors as a “thinking person’s medium:” There is more to it than simply dabbing color on a canvas.
“I try to show you all the different options,” he said, “then figure out what best fits your style.” This might mean a difference in technique, but it also might mean that a student is simply more comfortable using a different medium, such as acrylics, or, in Killeen resident Nancy Blackwell’s case, oil pastes.
“A lot of the basics are the same,” Friddle said.
Another lesson learned, said Norma Gabriel as she laughed, is, “You don’t admit your mistakes, it’s a ‘happy accident.’” Gabriel began attending the class in 2005. “I’m the only original one,” she said.
And, said Friddle to member Lawrence Burns, of Killeen, “The piece isn‘t finished until you put your name on it.”
Burns said that he finds the class a good creative outlet, but, after experiencing heavy personal loss in the last year, he also finds solace in the program. “It’s the only place … I can find peace,” he said.
“These classes are better than therapy,” said Vivian Marschik with a smile. Marschik has been attending the class since 2007, and was working on a painting of lily pads on Wednesday morning. She also creates birthday cards for family members in her spare time at home.
No matter the project, attendees use their creativity to the fullest, and, most importantly, they have fun. There might have been a lot of concentration, but there was a lot of laughter on Wednesday morning, too. For Friddle, it’s the laughter and fun that really make the class. “I want them to have fun and relax,” he said.
To join the watercolor class, register with Recreation Center and senior programs manager Nichole Broemer. The cost is only $5 per class, and classes are held once per week, every Wednesday from 10 a.m. until noon Call Broemer at 254-953-5683 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.