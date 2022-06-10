A decade ago, on June 18, 2012, Seton Medical Center opened its doors to serve the residents of Harker Heights and the surrounding area.
The idea of a hospital in Harker Heights began with a small group of physicians who had a vision that was supported by compassion plus the capacity to provide an additional choice of health care for area residents.
When Seton Medical Center opened its doors ten years ago, it had a medical staff of 120 and 255 associates.
Today, the medical center operates with a medical staff of 350 and 580 associates.
On Friday, June 3, a crowd of almost 100 people, made up of medical personnel, former CEOs, community leaders, chamber of commerce members, city council members and governmental leaders, gathered in the medical center’s lobby for a celebration of providing care in Central Texas that has been honored nationwide.
According to statistics shared by current CEO Patrick Swindle, who served as emcee at the celebration, and preceded by Zach Dietz as CEO, indicated that in its first 10 years, Seton has treated 400,000 patients in its emergency room, admitted 36,000 people, performed more than 30,000 surgeries and delivered over 8,000 babies.
Melanie Smith, a provider relations liaison, has worked at Seton for the entire 10 years of its existence and said, “I’d never been involved in anything like this from literally the ground up. Our offices were in trailers located at the construction site.
“I started out as an administrative assistant and medical staff coordinator. The best part of the journey has been getting to know more about the community and providing another option in health care.”
Last week’s celebration included the reading of a proclamation by Harker Heights Mayor Pro Tem Jennifer McCann on behalf of Mayor Spencer Smith and the Harker Heights City Council.
District 55 state Rep. Hugh Shine, wearing his traditional white hat, told the group, “When you have a successful organization, it’s because there are people at the helm who know how to lead.”
Shine said that he is personally familiar with Seton because his son, who played football in high school, had knee surgery at the medical center about seven years ago and he’s doing well.
Shine read an official proclamation from the State House of Representatives and presented a Texas flag to Swindle that had flown over the state Capitol.
Matt Maxfield, Seton’s first CEO, said, “There is so much to be proud of today! There were no construction delays in this project but for 17 straight weeks, afternoon temperatures reached 100 degrees or higher. Once the contractors got the building closed in, it began to rain.”
“My most vivid memory was on the day Seton opened on June 18, a gunman walked into the emergency room at Baylor Scott and White & in Temple, and began shooting until an off-duty police officer killed him. There were no patient fatalities but the ER did become a crime scene and it closed down that day,” Maxfield said.
“We were prepared to open our ER but we really weren’t open yet. Immediately, there were four ambulances showing up at our ER. From that day forward, I think the value of this hospital has been seen many times in this community.”
Dr. Ed Mullen, vice chair of the Seton Medical Center Board of Trustees and a former mayor of Harker Heights, told the Herald at a reception following the ceremony, ”Matt had this building constructed and open for business in one year… amazing!
“Seton was an initiative of several physicians from all over this area. It all began with a CEO, key financial officer, HR director and chief nurse.”
Seton Medical Center Harker Heights is now an 83-bed acute care hospital offering an array of services such as cardiology, emergency services, a Level IV Trauma Designated Emergency Room, general surgery, orthopedic surgery, total joint replacement, gastroenterology, a dedicated Women’s Center, diagnostic services and more.
Seton is also an accredited chest pain center and advanced primary stroke center. It is a joint venture between the Austin-based Seton Healthcare Family and Nashville-based Ardent Health Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.