An iconic sign is no more — last week, the Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights tore down its physical sign to make way for an electronic one, leaving just scarred earth in its wake.
“The previous sign was 10 years old and no longer serviceable,” said Lucy Taylor, director of marketing for Seton Medical Center-Harker Heights. “We chose to replace the sign with a much newer and up to date LED technology.”
