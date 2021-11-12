For the ninth time in four years, Seton Medical Center Harker Heights (SMCHH) received an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade by the Leapfrog Group for fall 2021.
This national distinction is earned for protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.
“Central to the clinical excellence we provide our community are the high standards for patient safety upheld by our medical staff and associates,” said Patrick Swindle, SMCHH Chief Executive Officer. “This prestigious award highlights our team’s dedication to our mission — to provide exceptional healthcare in Christian love, service and dignity.”
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to healthcare quality and safety, and their Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assigns an ‘A’,‘B’,‘C’,‘D’ or ‘F’ grade to over 2,900 general hospitals across the country.
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses more than30 performance measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to U.S. hospitals. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.
“This past year our community has seen extraordinary healthcare challenges, but we continue in our commitment to prioritize patients and their safety,”said Mandy Shaiffer, RN, BSN, SMCHH Chief Nursing Officer.“An ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade is an elite designation, and we are proud to be recognized for providing that level of care.”
SMCHH is one of 78 hospitals in Texas to be awarded an ‘A’ safety grade for the fall 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade evaluation.To see SMCHH’s full grade details, go to hospitalsafetygrade.org.
