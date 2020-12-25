Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights has finally received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine, with the initial doses arriving on Wednesday.
The hospital received 600 doses of the Moderna vaccine, said Lucy Taylor, spokeswoman for the hospital.
She said officials would begin administering the vaccine to employees on Thursday.
Seton was the last of the local hospitals to receive the vaccine. Hospitals in Killeen, Temple and Fort Hood received doses last week.
Earlier this week, the Texas Department of State Health Services provided an update on how many doses of the vaccine local hospitals have received and are going to receive in the near future.
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple received 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine last week, and were scheduled to get another 975 doses this week, according to the state health department.
Also this week, AdventHealth in Killeen was in line to receive 1,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine, the state health department said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.