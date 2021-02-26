Tuesday’s Harker Heights City Council meeting began with the recognition of Seton Medical Center for their assistance in providing COVID-19 vaccinations for all of the city’s First Responders, who desired one.
Mayor Pro Tem Michael Blomquist, on behalf of Mayor Spencer Smith, who had an excused absence, presented a plaque to Seton for the contribution of six staff members who participated in helping the first responders.
Representing Seton at the Council Meeting Tuesday were Joy Custer, director of the emergency department; Heidi Cantrell, director of women’s services; Calee Travis, chief nursing officer; Joy Gaabucayan, administrative assistant and vaccine coordinator; Leigh Anders, pharmacy director; and Valerie Smith, RN.
First on the regular agenda was a report by City Manager David Mitchell about how the 120-year winter event affected Harker Heights.
He told the council members that the first impact was deteriorating road conditions. Next came power outages and then frozen pipes.
The power outages increased the damage to area homes and businesses in terms of broken pipes causing the City to declare the maximum water conversation stage 4 to strongly urge citizens to cut back on water usage.
An after-action report will be compiled in the near future and presented to the council for their study and consideration.
The report was part of an agenda item asking council members to affirm and extend the Mayor’s Declaration of Disaster due to Severe Weather issued on February and extending through March 23.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, Police Chief Phil Gadd presented profiling data reports for 2020, as required by the state.
In 2020, HHPD made 5,699 traffic stops and of those 3,686 were issued citations of which 22 were also arrested. Two people were arrested without a citation being issued.
Gadd, said, “Our officers no longer give verbal warnings but use written warnings or citations.”
The latest report indicates there were no racial profiling complaints against any officer in the Harker Heights Police Department.
Even though the Harker Heights Fire Department is considered a law enforcement agency but because they don’t make traffic stops, they are exempt from reporting racial profiling data.
In other business:
Upon the suggestion from the city manager, council members will be given the opportunity to share their budget priorities going into budget preparation. The staff has set a March 2 council workshop for council members to share their priorities.
The budget document is closely connected to the City Council’s Mission and Vision Statements. In 30 days, the staff will revisit the statements and give council members time to create suggestions for revisions to the current mission and vision.
The council voted to approve continued participation with the Atmos Cities Steering Committee and authorized the payment of five cents per capita to the committee.
Council members also approved an ordinance extending the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Declaration through April 2.
The council also voted to dismiss a false robbery alarm service charge of $75 for a resident.
