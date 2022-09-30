Legacy Salado Inc. is calling all mermaids for an out-of-water experience this weekend at the Sirena’s Creekside Carnival.
The event — formerly known as the Sirena’s Festival and Mermaid Parade — starts at 9:30 a.m. Saturday with a promenade around Pace Park Drive. There is no cost to attend.
“There will be floats and entertainers making their way along the route, where the crowd will witness the crowning of our first Creekside Princess of Carnival,” said event founder Amber Dankert in a news release. “After the crowning, attendees will be able to participate in different activities throughout both days of the festival.”
Shortly after the coronation, the Acton Academy in Salado will hold a children’s business fair featuring 50 child entrepreneurs at the Park Pavilion.
“The ‘Whatever Floats Your Boat’ recycled materials boat race will start down Salado Creek at 1 p.m.,” Dankert said. “Throughout the day Saturday, there will be live music, stilt walkers, live mermaids, bubble contortionists, belly dancing and a Wild Animal Zoo Show at 3 p.m. in the pavilion.”
Local artists will be at the event, teaching how to make products such as pottery and key chains.
On Sunday, the first 20 children to go to the information booth at 9:30 a.m. will receive no-cost VIP access to get free face painting and free Color Street nail makeovers.
“Author Sheri Wall will entertain children with her story time reading of her book about the legend of Sirena,” Dankert said. “The Texas Master Naturalists will hold a live demonstration in the pavilion. There will be live music all day, and artist Ro Shaw will hold a glaze-your-own ornament event.”
Throughout the event, visitors will be able to visit more than 60 vendor booths and seven food trucks, and enjoy experiences such as soccer training, walk-through educational demonstrations by Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, multiple bounce houses, and a petting zoo, Dankert said.
“This year, founders Theresa Howard and Amber Dankert have raised over $20,000 with the help of generous sponsors throughout our community and beyond,” the news release said. “We hope that attendees find it in their hearts to donate during the event itself. All proceeds will be donated to the all-abilities playground project at Pace Park.”
