No new candidates have filed this week for two seats on the Harker Heights City Council, with the filing deadline set for 5 p.m. today.
As of Thursday afternoon, six city residents had filed to run in the May 1 Harker Heights Council election, according to City Secretary Julie Helsham.
City Hall was closed Thursday because of inclement weather. However, the facility is expected to be open to potential candidates from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
City Hall is at 305 Miller’s Crossing.
Current Mayor Pro Tem Michael Blomquist, who has filed for reelection to a second term, is facing an opponent with the filing last week of Howard “Scot”Arey, IV, as a candidate in the race for Place 2 on the council.
Four candidates have shown an interest for the Place 5 seat being vacated by Jody Nicholas, who is term limited by the city charter and ineligible to seek reelection.
The candidates for Place 5 are: Vitalis Dubininkas, Sam Halabi, Jeffrey Keith Harris and Stacey L. Wilson.
Early voting by personal appearance will be held at the Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on April 19, 20, 21, 23, 25 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 23 and 26.
Election Day is May 1, with voting taking place 7 a.m.-7 p.m., at the City of Harker Heights Recreation Center Multi-Purpose Room, 307 Miller’s Crossing.
