Most Killeen Independent School District campuses are offering in-person instruction again this week, after a week of inclement weather and weather-related damage to schools kept students out of class for two weeks.
Across much of the district, students returned to class Thursday for the first time since Feb. 10.
However, significant damage at one Harker Heights school — Skipcha Elementary — as well as two others in Killeen have kept those campuses closed until next week.
“Skipcha, Palo Alto (Middle School), and Audie Murphy (Middle School) will not be ready to return by Thursday,” he told board members. “Skipcha may not be ready by Monday.”
A total of 54 district facilities were damaged during the winter storm, he said.
During a board meeting Tuesday, Killeen ISD Superintendent John Craft provided an update on when the district would be able to reopen following a week of winter weather school closures.
The decision to reopen the remaining school campuses in Killeen relied heavily on when the city’s boil-water notice would be lifted.
Late Wednesday, the city lifted its boil-water notice, allowing all Killeen schools in the district to reopen with minimal impact to students.
The district’s campuses in Harker Heights will likely not have potable water until Saturday, but Craft said the district may be able to still reopen those campuses with the knowledge that students may have to bring their own water.
“If parents have the ability, boil the water, send the water with those students at those campuses,” Craft said regarding students attending campuses in Harker Heights, which is expected to be under a boil-water notice until Saturday.
KISD teachers were asked to return to campuses Wednesday, unless otherwise instructed, to check on the condition of their classrooms.
The district’s superintendent was praised by board President JoAnn Purser and Secretary Brett Williams for his leadership during the unprecedented winter storm.
“I never thought we’d experience such an event in Central Texas,” Craft said. “I’m very very pleased with our efforts and recovery, but it’s taken an absolute team approach to get here. It really feels like the last two weeks has been like a year.”
Following is a brief description of the damage at Harker Heights and Nolanville schools:
Cavazos Elementary
A water line burst; and the fire alarm sprinkler system broke.
Harker Heights Elementary
A restroom water pipe burst.
Harker Heights High School
A water pipe leaked in one room, standing water was found in another, and a pipe burst in the soccer concession building.
Nolanville Elementary
Three classrooms found with no functioning HVAC; the elevator was not working; and low water pressure reported.
Skipcha Elementary
“Major water damage” to the east wing’s first and second floors due to a burst water fountain line.
