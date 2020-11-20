Spencer Hutson Smith was sworn in Tuesday for his second term as mayor of Harker Heights. Smith’s term will continue until May 2023.
The council also set Dec. 19 as the date for a runoff election for the top two finishers for the Place 4 City Council seat.
Following the canvassing of election returns from the Nov. 3 general election, the official swearing-in of Smith was conducted by Garland K. Potvin, alternate judge for the City of Harker Heights.
Earlier in the meeting Mayor Pro Tem Michael Blomquist read aloud the results of the election returns.
In the mayor’s race, there were 1,708 undervotes or those who opted not to vote in the race. The number of undervotes in the council election totaled 1,511.The total number of votes cast in the election were 12,808.
Blomquist reported that Smith received 8,151 votes, or 73.43% to 2,949 or 26.75% for challenger Vitalis Dubininkas.
Blomquist also gave the vote totals for the candidates in the race for Council Member, Place 4.
Lynda Nash led the three candidates with 4,781 votes or 42.32%, followed by Terry Delano with 3,696 votes or 32.72% and Jeffrey Keith Harris with 2,820 votes or 24.96%
Since none of the candidates received more than 50%of the vote, the top two vote-getters — Nash and Delano — will advance to a runoff election next month.
The council ordered a municipal runoff election to be held on Saturday, Dec. 19 to determine the winner of the Place 4 council race.
According to City Secretary Julie Helsham, the runoff election will be held at the Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing.
Early voting will be Dec. 2-15 at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Millers Crossing.
