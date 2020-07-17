This week has been Reptile Week at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library, and lucky area residents were treated to not one, but two virtual reptile shows courtesy of Austin Reptile Shows.
Mr. Mike led both programs — Michael Foux, lead presenter and operator of the company. The first video, which dropped in the morning, focused on reptiles from around the world, but he first defined “reptile” for viewers.
“A reptile,” he explained, “is an animal that has dry, scaly skin. They’re not slimy.” He went on to explain that they are cold blooded, are vertebrates, and even breathe through lungs, but while they share the last two traits with humans, humans are warm blooded.
He began the show with a look at Titus, the African spurred tortoise, which he said is the third-largest tortoise species, and would grow to be 3½ feet long and weigh up to 200 pounds. By comparison, his Russian tortoise was very small. The box turtle, Sebastian Box, was slightly larger than the Russian tortoise, and would be discussed in the day’s second show, as well.
He discussed nocturnal and diurnal animals while introducing lizards, like the leopard gecko of India and Pakistan, and Pogo, the Australian bearded dragon. Pickles, the blue-tongued skink, will grow to about 2 feet long, and uses his bright blue tongue for defense (“In nature, bright colors often mean danger, Foux explained), and the Savanna monitor from Africa is so smart it can be taught to count and perform simple tricks.
Snakes included the hognose snake, the corn snake (Foux said this snake was the most popular pet snake in the world), a ball python (his favorite of all snakes and the second most popular in the world), and a boa constrictor.
The second show, on reptiles native specifically to Texas, opened with Texas turtles, and included the red-eared slider, the yellow-bellied slider, and the river cooter. Foux also produced a snapping turtle and the box turtle.
Hognose snakes came next, both the Western hognose and Eastern hognose (this, Foux said, was one of his favorite kinds, and only eats frogs and toads). He also showed a checkered garter snake.
Then Foux introduced several varieties of kingsnake: the desert kingsnake, speckled kingsnake, and prairie kingsnake all made an appearance, the latter being, “My favorite type of kingsnake of all-time,” Foux said. But it was the Texas milk snake with its bright colors of red and yellow mixed with black, closely mimicking the deadly coral snake, whichwould captivate viewers.
The Texas rat snake, “My favorite snake of all,” Foux said, eats lizards, rats, and even chickens. The show ended with the Sonoran gopher snake, one of the largest of the Texas snakes.
Its coloring often gets it confused with the Western diamondback (that, and its ability to mimic the sound of rattles), and will grow to up to eight feet in length (Foux’s was only five feet, still growing).
The first show can be viewed by visiting https://youtu.be/52s0OQIe8mY , and the second show by visiting https://youtu.be/w8wFjIYmzwI . Both can also be accessed through the library’s Facebook page by visiting https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
For more about reptiles, please go to Austin Reptile Shows at http://austinreptileshows.com or at their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/austinreptileshows/.
