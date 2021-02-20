The severe winter weather that has brought ice, snow and record-low temperatures to the Harker Heights area this week has slowed the city to a crawl.
Thousands of residents have experienced a loss of electricity, and many have lost water as well due to burst pipes caused by the frigid temperatures.
Harker Heights and Nolanville schools have been closed for this entire week, and dozens of businesses have closed their doors in the wake of the icy outbreak.
All week, the Harker Heights H-E-B store has operated on reduced hours, opening only from noon to 5 p.m. most days. Still, the store’s food supply has been limited as icy highways have hampered delivery trucks this week.
Some area service stations also reported dwindling supplies of gas as the week progressed.
Walmart has remained open on a reduced schedule, but many Walmart Neighborhood Grocery Stores have closed because of the dangerously cold weather and icy roads.
The City of Harker Heights has continued to operate by using maintenance crews, staff working from home, the closing of City Hall, canceling meetings, providing a warming station for residents, calling on residents to reduce water usage and releasing information over social media as to the revision of schedules.
Harker Heights maintenance crews, including streets, fleet, drainage, wastewater, and parks continue to provide services.
They’ve been assisting from sanding bridges and main intersections, to assisting residents in turning the water off at the meter if their water pipes become frozen, to opening a warming center in the Harker Heights Recreation Center on Millers Crossing.
Jerry Bark, assistant city manager, told the Herald, “The warming station has averaged about 15 people the last two nights. Parks and Recreation staff is assisting the citizens during their stay at the Recreation Center.
The city has limited machinery for dealing with winter events given their infrequent nature. Bark said, “Our staff continues to work around the clock assisting citizens that have no power and frozen water lines.”
Power outages are still a concern for many residents. Some residents have been without power for over more than 70 hours, Bark said. Oncor continues to supply updates from ERCOT.
On Thursday, about 300 Harker Heights residents remianed without power, down from about 1,500 on Tuesday.
“The city continues to release a revised schedule once we have a better handle on the day-to-day weather forecast and its potential impacts,” Bark said.
“City Hall has been closed for several days and meetings have been canceled. Decisions to close municipal facilities are not taken lightly. Anytime discussions are held about altering the hours of operation of City Hall and other buildings, the safety of our staff and the public they serve are the deciding factors. Inclement weather days called were Feb. 15, 16, 17 and 18,” Bark said.
The Police and Fire departments continue to assist citizens who are stranded and have car trouble to the weather, Bark said.
They also have provided welfare checks on residents who are stranded in areas where the terrain doesn’t allow them to get out of certain subdivisions.
“The fire department has continues to fight fires in subfreezing temperatures and are great ambassadors in citizens questions on how to stay warm,” Bark said.
WCID’s water delivery capacity is diminished about 35 percent due to electrical supply limitations, Bark said. Until the electric delivery is improved, WCID needs to deliver a share with each community.
The electrical needs along with the record leaks cause by the single-digit temperatures have made this process difficult, he said.
