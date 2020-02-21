In 2016, Robert Irvine, the creator and host of the “Restaurant Impossible” television show on the Food Network, completed an ambush and remodeling work at the So Natural Food Restaurant in Harker Heights.
The husband and wife team of Jameel and Luvina Sabree are the owners and operators of the restaurant and to their sudden and complete surprise, Irvine and his crew showed up unannounced and went to work while video camera crews and sound technicians captured all the action to be used on the television show.
Cynthia Mohammed of Killeen said, “I’ve never been here before, but it’s wonderful. The food and atmosphere are great. All I had was macaroni and cheese, and it was very good.”
The only person who knew anything about it was the Sabrees’ daughter, Ayana, who had written Irvine a letter and appealed that he come and turn a fledging restaurant into an attractive eatery that would make money, serve excellent food and attract customers.
Quoting from the first show, Irvine said, ”I could not resist helping this lovely young lady and her family turn their lives and business around.”
Luvina, said, “I hadn’t heard anything from Robert in about three years and he wanted to come back and do a show he calls “Revisited.” He brings a much smaller crew and takes a low-level approach to the production of the show.
“He sincerely wanted to know how we’re doing,” Luvina said.
An overflow crowd filled the restaurant on Feb. 13, to enjoy new cuisine and have a watch party for the “Revisited” show that aired at 9 p.m., CDT, on the Food Network.
Mia Boatright of Austin told the Herald that she’s known the owners for 10 years.
“The green beans were always so good and the veggie burger. I’m taking a bowl of the beans home with me after this is over,” Boatright said.
The show combined scenes from the “Ambush” episode and featured the restaurant as it is today with the modern look as designed by Irvine.
Jameel said, “Off camera, Robert was so connected with our family and is a very generous person when it comes to helping others. He’s deeply involved in the Wounded Warrior program.”
The Sabree children are Ayana, 28, Arabia, 21, Jameel, 17, Jahari, 15, Aalyea, 12 and Jibeel, 11.
Joyce Tenner of Harker Heights saw the “Ambush” show and said, “I’m excited to see how the kids have grown and this place is buzzing with anticipation to see “Revisited.”
The family made a deep impression on Irvine because the children were making constant contributions to the operation of the restaurant and it had consumed every minute of their time.
In addition to the children growing up, many changes have been achieved at the restaurant that have made it possible to fulfill what Irvine had hoped would be possible.
Jameel told the Herald that even after the “Restaurant Impossible” show aired the first time, “We found ourselves sitting around waiting for customers to come in the door,” he said.
“After some planning, we decided to close the restaurant and start a full-time catering business,” Luvina said. “The name of the restaurant is now ‘So Natural Caterer.’”
Jameel said, “In the first two months, we made $100,000 and the business continues to grow.”
The restaurant is now open only for catered events.
“We can prepare and serve the meal here or travel to distant locations and are capable of feeding up to 2,000 people,” Luvina said.
“We also open our doors and invite special-needs children from our schools to the restaurant and we teach them how to prepare, cook and serve meals.”
About 40 children from Killeen ISD schools come once a month and under the restaurant owners’ supervision do all the work and clean up after the meal has been served.
“They spend between four and five hours working in the restaurant then return to their schools,” Luvina said.
The catering business is no doubt making money for the family, but the most important change is one suggested by Irvine — and that was that the business would thrive and give the Sabree family time for themselves and have activities together as a family.
Jameel said, “I’m happy to say that’s the norm for our business now. Our kids have their own lives, are active in school and sports and have time to spend with friends. That’s not the way it used to be.”
