Bishop Joe S. Vasquez of the Diocese of Austin said last week that public celebrations of Mass could begin as early as May 5. In accordance, St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church held its first evening Mass that very night.
“People did miss coming to Mass, so there will be great rejoicing,” said Father Richard O’Rourke in an interview earlier that day. “Everyone is looking forward to it.”
More than 50 people attended the 5:30 p.m. Mass on Tuesday, the first since early March.
Coronavirus protocols were strictly in place for Tuesday’s evening service. Operating at the required 25 percent capacity, the church floors were marked out in 6-foot intervals, and ushers showed people to their seats to accommodate social distancing rules. Almost everyone in attendance wore face masks.
Going forward, the Parish Center will be opened to accommodate any overflow (due to the 25 percent capacity rule). And while there are usually four Masses held on the weekends, one on Saturday and three on Sunday, O’Rourke said this number will now be increased to seven (times will change, so check with the church for an updated schedule). The church and Parish Center will be thoroughly disinfected between services.
Daily Masses have also resumed. Morning Mass will be held at 9 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and Mass on Tuesdays and Thursdays will be held at 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s morning Mass had about 100 people in attendance, all wearing masks and all observing social distancing protocols.
Of both Tuesday’s evening Mass and Wednesday’s morning Mass, O’Rourke said, “I am very pleased, and I’m very pleased with the care they (the parishioners) are taking.”
Holy Communion will still be held during every Mass. O’Rourke said it will be a slower process due to social distancing requirements, and will consist of one wafer, in the hand, with no wine.
Of course, and also in accordance with the bishop’s directives, O’Rourke said, “If people are elderly, or suffering from an underlying health condition, they should for the time being not attend Mass.We have a responsibility to our parishioners.”
Some other area churches will also resume public services this weekend, like First Baptist Church of Harker Heights.
Pastor Jeff Ball said while there would be no Sunday school or evening service, Sunday morning service would be held at 11 a.m.
“We’re not really sure what to expect this week,” Ball said. “We’re trying to stay connected with everybody (and) expect to see a trickling back effect.”
Other churches are waiting a bit before going public with services.
Harker Heights United Methodist Church said it will be holding off for at least another week, and Vintage Church also said it will not be holding public services yet. Both will still have digital services.
“We’re taking into consideration the health of our members and making sure everyone is safe,” said Vintage Church executive administrator Lindsey Oswald.
The Cathedral of Deliverance and Praise Church of God in Christ, too, will still be holding services on Facebook Live.
Other churches in the area were not available for comment. It is recommended to check their websites or call for more information.
St. Paul’s parish secretary, Debra Ponce, said, “It’s been so hard being away from the church, being able to receive Communion, and coming together as a community. I’m hopeful everything will work out.”
“It gives us great hope,” O’Rourke said.
