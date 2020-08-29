The communications service Spectrum is moving its office and store location from Killeen to Harker Heights.
The new office is located in the Market Heights shopping center at 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Suite 645, in Harker Heights and will open its doors to customers today.
“This relocation will impact our local businesses and drive more traffic to the Market Heights area,” said Gina Pence, president and CEO of the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce. “I know the local stores and restaurants will be thrilled to serve their employees daily.”
The Spectrum office was previously located at 309 N. College St. in downtown Killeen.
“The Harker Heights Chamber has a long-standing relationship with Spectrum Reach TV/Digital Sales,” Pence said. “The new location … is more centrally located and easy access from I-14.”
Spectrum is a suite of advanced communications service offered by Charter Communications, Inc. Over an advanced communications network, the company provides residential and business services, including Spectrum Internet, TV, Mobile and Voice.
“The move is simply part of our ongoing effort to optimize our store experience for customers with larger, more modern facilities,” said Charter Communications spokesperson Brian Anderson, senior director of regional communications Texas.
The Spectrum store’s new location is supposed to give consumers in Harker Heights and Killeen a convenient option for adding or managing their Spectrum services.
“Our Spectrum stores team is here to help our local customers who need support in getting and staying connected during these uncertain times,” said Pattie Eliason, senior vice president for Spectrum Stores & Retail in the company’s press release.
According to the press release, Spectrum stores are cleaned and disinfected regularly. High-touched areas are frequently cleaned, and hand sanitizer is available throughout the store.
Spectrum also follows local, state and CDC guidelines to help protect the safety of customers and employees.
The new store and offices are open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.
