Warriors Path Road from Old Nolanville Road to Farm-to-Market 2410 is now open with a current posted speed limit of 50 miles per hour, but that will be reduced in the near future as the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year approaches.
The agenda item as read by Mayor Spencer Smith at Tuesday’s council meeting stated changes in the code of ordinances to allow certain alterations in speed limits along Warriors Path, especially in the area of the new middle school.
The change of the speed limit will be along Warriors Path Road from East Knights Way (FM 2410) to 620 feet north of Pontotoc Trace and adding school zones to include locations on Pueblo Trace, Inca Drive, Pima Trail and Yuma Trail to reflect a 20 mph school zone and locations on Warriors Path to reflect a 25 mph school.
One stop sign will be added at Inca Drive and Pueblo Trace and another would be added at Hopi Trail and Pueblo Trace. One yield sign would be removed sign at Inca Drive and Pueblo Trace.
By a vote of 4-0, the council approved the addition of new speed limits along Warriors Path. Councilman John Reider had an excused absence.
Prior to the vote Public Works Director Mark Hyde reported to the council that the engineering design for the improved street section supports a 40 mph speed limit.
Bell County has agreed to reduce the speed limit to 40 mph on the county-maintained section of Warriors Path Road.
A memorandum from Lt. Randy Stefek of the Harker Heights Police Department Traffic Management Unit stated that he recommends the process of lowering the speed limit for the entire stretch of Warriors Path Road from Old Nolanville Road to East FM 2410.
Stefek emphasized again the 50 mph speed on Warriors Path, a two-way roadway with no improved shoulders, minimal lighting, and drainage ditches on both sides of the road.
“With the increase in vehicle traffic, additional residences and the middle school, I believe it would be reasonable to lower the speed limit from 50 mph to 40 mph,” Stefek said.
Nolan Middle School is scheduled to open to teachers and staff in August. In-person instruction for students will begin Sept. 8.
New school zone signs and crosswalks will be required in the area. The school zone on Pueblo Trace and associated side streets will have a 20 mph speed limit from 7 to 8:15 a.m. and 3 to 4 p.m.
The school zone speed limit on Warriors Path Road will be 25 mph from 7 to 8:15 a.m. and 3 to 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.