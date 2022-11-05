Sleep is a wonderful thing, as long as you get enough every night. I’m one of those people who stay up late and eventually hit the pillow between 11:30 p.m. and midnight, so I wonder if I’m one who is dealing with a deficit.
I’m sure that’s not the best scenario for someone who is 70 years old and trying to take care of himself. I go to bed late, and as a result, I wake up late.
The sound of an alarm to wake up is almost painful. In fact,
with my eyes still closed, I try to reach the clock to turn it off and while doing so say the words out loud, “Oh, no, please!”
Oft times I turn the alarm off and go back to sleep.
Most mornings, a wake up alarm is ineffective. I will, however, rise quickly if my brain is awake enough to remind me that I must get up because I have an important place to go or some task to take care of and to do so I must give myself time to get ready.
A couple of paramount reasons cause me to “hit the sack” so late. One of them is writing to meet various deadlines and the other one is long naps. Napping is one of the more outstanding perks about being retired, but you can take the power nap idea too far at times.
It shouldn’t surprise you that a writer burns some midnight oil in completing stories to meet deadline. Seems I write better at night but pay the price.
Napping is one of those parts of your life they ask you about when you have sleep apnea like I do. My wife has encouraged me several times to take a nap because I’ve fallen asleep while watching a morning or afternoon television show. She says, “You’re already asleep, so you might as well catch “40 winks” in the bed.”
A few weeks ago I spent the night at the Sleep Clinic at Scott and White Medical Center in Temple. This was my third visit over several years time — requested by doctors who were concerned about my snoring, oxygen level while sleeping, the number of times I stopped breathing while asleep, finding the best fitting mask and an efficient CPAP machine plus taking a closer look at my general sleeping habits.
During the last visit, I learned firsthand the effects of my habit of hitting the sack late.
At the Sleep Clinic, lights out is at 10 p.m. after they have hooked you up to wires that are rather restrictive and monitor 20 different body responses like heart rate, breathing, motion and so many more, plus a videotape of what you look like while you’re asleep. That one alone creates an unpleasant thought in my mind.
The folks in the control room didn’t know if I would ever go to sleep. It’s not that I didn’t try, but I was cold and asked three times for blankets and once to turn the heat up in the room.
They were only able to get just a little less than three hours of data from this restless patient. Oh, how I would pray for the wake-up time of 5:45 a.m.
I would say that a night in the Sleep Clinic is not the most satisfying experience, but it’s good this service is available locally and can address some serious issues about your health just by exploring your sleeping habits.
What’s next is hopefully a new mask and CPAP machine that will provide dreamy, uninterrupted nights of sleep without snoring, which my wife will deeply appreciate.
Bob Massey is a Herald corrrespondent.
And the moral of the story is? I am not sure what is more disappointing, the poor writing or wasting my time reading this.
