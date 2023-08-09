Drought map 8-4.png

Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 — which supplies the drinking water for the Harker Heights and Nolanville areas — has officially imposed Stage 2 water restrictions based on guidance from the Brazos River Authority due to current drought conditions being experienced at Belton Lake.

As of Tuesday, the lake was measuring 62% full, which was the trigger for Stage 2 measures.

Jholcomb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

