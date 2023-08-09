Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 — which supplies the drinking water for the Harker Heights and Nolanville areas — has officially imposed Stage 2 water restrictions based on guidance from the Brazos River Authority due to current drought conditions being experienced at Belton Lake.
As of Tuesday, the lake was measuring 62% full, which was the trigger for Stage 2 measures.
Stage 2 restrictions usually target a total of a 10% reduction in water use.
“The district is requesting that all residents serviced by Bell County WCID no. 3 conserve water by reducing excessive water usage and by following the below Mandatory Irrigation/Water Use Schedule.” said Stephanie Hall, office manager of WCID-1, in a release to the Herald.
The City of Harker Heights, which receives all of its treated drinking water from Belton Lake, issued water restrictions for the city’s customers.
Stage 2 allows irrigation system use and filling swimming pools on Sundays and Thursdays for street addresses ending in an even number, or Saturdays and Wednesdays for street addresses ending in an odd number.
Outdoor water use is prohibited between the hours of 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. except with hand-held hoses equipped with a positive pistol grip nozzle or other device that automatically shuts off water flow when the hose is not being used, or hand-held buckets.
The city advised that residents with questions should call the City of Harker Heights Public Works Department at 254-953-5649.
Even house numbers are Sundays and Thursdays
Odd house numbers are Saturdays and Wednesdays
On Wednesday, Nolanville released its Stage 2 drought restrictions. They are as follows:
1) No watering of lawns, filling of pools, or any type of outside water use may not be used except between the hours of 8 p.m. to 10 a.m. and may only be used on the designated water use day. There is no water runoff allowed from areas being watered.
2) Water use only between the hours of 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.
3) Use of water to wash any motor vehicle, motorbike, boat, trailer, airplane or other vehicle is prohibited except on designated watering days and only between 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.
Such washing should be done with a hand-held bucket or hand-held hose equipped with a positive shutoff nozzle
4) The use of water to fill, refill, or add to any indoor or outside swimming pools, wading pools, or jacuzzi type pools is prohibited except on designated watering days and between the times 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.
Even house numbers are Sundays and Thursdays
Odd house numbers are Saturdays and Wednesdays
To see tips on water conservation, go to wcid3.com/water-conservation/ and for any questions or concerns contact Bell County WCID NO.3 at 254-698-6885.
WCID-1 provides wholesale water service to the cities of Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Nolanville (WCID-3) and Belton along with Fort Cavazos and 439 Water Supply Corporation. The Herald released an updated article on Tuesday for the Killeen-Fort Cavazos areas.
Each city/entity is expected to issue its own water restriction measures that will result in a 10% reduction in usage. Because each city/entity has its own ordinances and drought contingencies, measures may differ from city to city.
