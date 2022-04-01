The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library was a whirlwind of activity in the month of March with spring break programming and events, but April will still hold plenty for children and their families to do.
Whether in-person or virtual, there are many programs and activities from which to choose.
Children’s programs:
As usual, all programs will follow weekly themes, which are as follows:
April 4: “Color My World,” will highlight colors, art, and creativity. “We will also be highlighting National Library Week and National Library Workers Day on our Facebook page,” said children’s librarian Erica Rossmiller.
April 11: “Hop on Over,” will feature bunnies chicks, and eggs, just in time for Easter.
April 18: “I Love Earth,” will highlight Earth Day, recycling, composting, conservation and gardening.
April 25: “Jazz it Up,” will look at jazz, music, and jazz icons.
Weekly in-person programs continue, and are as follows. Please note that registration is required to attend; call the library at 254-953-5491 to reserve a spot:
In-person Babytime will be held every Tuesday beginning at 10 a.m. This program is intended for children ages zero to 18 months, and focuses on songs, rhymes, and even some baby sign language.
In-person Storytime takes place every Wednesday at 10 a.m. This program is intended for ages 2 to 6, and features stories, rhymes, songs, and more.
`In-person Toddler Time is held every Thursday morning at 10 a.m. Intended for ages zero to 3, this program also features stories, songs, and rhymes.
Weekly virtual programming can be viewed on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. April’s schedule is as follows:
Wednesdays: Storytime at 9 a.m., Science Time at 2 p.m. Library clerk Heather Heilman said that Science Time topics will be a “Rainbow Lemon Eruption Tray,” “Rabbit Science,” “Hands on Water Treatment,” and “The Science of Jazz.”
Thursdays: Family Night at 6 p.m.
Fridays: Guest Reader at 10:15 a.m.
Teens and Adults:
Get Crafty will be held on Tuesday, April 5, at 6 p.m. in the new Maker Space. Reference librarian Christina Link said the featured craft will be paper flowers.
A-List Club will meet on Tuesday, April 12, at 6 p.m. in the Maker Space, and members will be creating an Easter craft.
Fiber Frenzy will be held this month on Friday, April 29, at 4 p.m. Meeting in the Maker Space, attendees are invited to bring a project from home to work on, or may get help with starting a new one.
There is a teen writing group that now meets on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month, beginning at 4 p.m.
Library director Lisa Youngblood said, “This is more of a club, not necessarily instructive,” offering teens a chance to share their writing with each other.
Additional:
A new chess club will meet on the first Thursday of each month at 4 p.m., beginning on April 7. Chess Club is open for all ages.
The library will be at Art in the Park on Saturday, April 9, from 4 until 8 p.m.
Working with the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department, Harker Heights Activities Center, and the Harker Heights Arts Commission, staff and volunteers will be at the event in Carl Levin Park with hands-on art-related activities for the entire family.
“We’re happy to work with other organizations and excited to get groups together to explore art in its many formats,” Youngblood said.
The Friends of the Library Book Sale will take place on Friday, April 29, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday, April 30, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Items available will include books, audiobooks, CDs, and DVDs. Proceeds from the book sale help to fund some extra library programs and provide free books for children, as well as help to provide supplies and other giveaways at the library.
Finally, the Maker Space is officially open and available on Wednesdays and Thursdays of each week from 2 until 7 p.m.
Rossmiller said, “Materials are constantly being added to the space, so patrons of all ages are encouraged to stop by and see what they can create each day!”
