Of course, Harker Heights residents already knew they had a gem in the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library. And now the library has once again earned the Achievement of Excellence in Libraries Award, for the 18 yiear in a row.
Library director Lisa Youngblood said, “We’re very excited to receive that (award). ... It speaks to what the library does for the community and the cooperation between different city departments.”
The award is given by the Texas Municipal Library Directors Association, an affiliate of the Texas Municipal League, which has 1,100 member cities. The award recognizes and is bestowed on those libraries that consistently show “excellence and outstanding contributions to public library services within their communities.
Of the 568 public libraries in the state of Texas, only 56 received the award for 2020. And the Harker Heights library was one of those chosen few.
Youngblood said, “We feel very honored to receive this award for 18 years ... It does give us an opportunity to reflect on a year’s worth of work, (and) lets our staff know (that we’re) doing good things.”
Eligible libraries have to submit an application that shows (and documents) excellence in 10 different service areas. These service areas include collaborations between other libraries or organizations; enhanced service over the past year through a change in the type of services (think of all the adaptations made during the pandemic); marketing materials; cultural, topical, and educational programming for all ages; literacy support; summer reading programs; collaboration with community organizations; workforce development support; digital inclusion support (for instance, by providing library services online); and professional staff training.
Especially over the last year with the pandemic, Youngblood and her team have made significant adaptations and accommodations by bringing many programs and activities to the community (and beyond) virtually.
They have worked with other city departments to enhance each other’s programming (such as Career Week last May, with the video postings of all the different departments and what they do around the city, or the number of guest readers for Friday storytimes). Even the summer reading program they were able to adapt so that everyone, child to adult, could still participate.
Youngblood said that it has been a pleasure for them to be able to bring these programs and activities to the public.
“We’re so happy to provide these services for our community, and continue our service in one way or another,” be these services virtual or live and in person.
Youngblood gives the credit to staff, both her own at the library and elsewhere.
“I cannot say enough about how much I appreciate our staff and the staff at other departments,” she said.
Youngblood, with reference librarian Christina Link and children’s librarian Erica Rossmiller accepted the award at the City of Harker Heights Council meeting on Tuesday evening.
“Part of the reason we won this award is our community,” she said.“This community believes in education and access to information. Really, our community is phenomenal and really wants the best for each other.”
