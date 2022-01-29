KILLEEN — Stiff winds blew across the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen last Saturday. With the blustery conditions, temperatures felt much colder than what thermometers read.
That did not deter the few hundred people that showed up to retrieve the wreaths that had been in place in front of every gravesite and columbarium since Nov. 27.
Among those who helped was Harker Heights resident and retired Master Sgt. Charles Wilson.
Reflecting on his career in the military, Wilson said he sometimes recalls painful memories that may contribute to his not helping with the event very often. He said his first combat tour was in 1989.
“I’ve seen everything from civilians die to military die, and then I’ve been on the other end to where I’ve been a casualty affairs officer,” Wilson said. “So I’ve actually been that guy that had to go knock on somebody’s door; had to help somebody’s family through the process.”
Wilson added that despite not coming to the wreath laying or wreath retrieval often, he tries to help out at events that honor fallen veterans, including the boot memorials where empty combat boots are lined up to signify a soldier who has died in the line of duty.
“I try to give back when I can, but this is definitely a solemn occasion and solemn event to come out here and help with something that honors veterans,” Wilson said.
Also braving the winds and cold weather were Dianna and Jerry Cutts, who made the drive from Georgetown to help with their church, The Worship Place.
“We’ve done it the last four or five years, except for the COVID year,” Dianna Cutts said Saturday.
Jerry Cutts, a retired Army sergeant, added that it is something the church has been doing for a little longer than that.
“The church has been doing it for a number of years — I don’t know how many years they’ve been doing it — and we found out about it, so we decided we’d come out,” he said.
After the retrieval began, the volunteers scattered and appeared to be making quick work of the task at hand.
The wreaths will remain in storage until Nov. 19 when they are brought back out to be prepped for the next wreath-laying ceremony, which will be on Nov. 26.
