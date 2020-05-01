Two major construction projects began Monday in Harker Heights, and both were within about three city blocks of each other.
The common denominator of this street improvement work was the creation of one lane of traffic at the location where workers and huge equipment congregated, taking up several lanes that smaller vehicles use as their routes to get across town by way of Harker Heights and Killeen.
A widening project along Farm-to-Market 2410/Knights Way that created a connection from the 2410 bridge to the Killeen city limits was completed last summer. According to Mark Hyde, public works director for the City of Harker Heights, the cost was over $6.8 million and includes a center left turn lane and two traffic lanes going east and west.
There are sidewalks on each side plus sound walls on the westbound side. One is along Redwood Circle and the other is at Highland Oaks. The sound wall ends near Roy Reynolds Drive.
In addition, there’s a turn lane going back toward Killeen at Market Heights and two extra lanes going southbound on FM 2410 at the bridge. Another left turn lane allows traffic into Market Heights from thewest on Knights Way.
The current construction project on FM 2410 is the last phase of making major changes to the sound wall. The wall created some line-of-sight issues for drivers coming out onto 2410 from Redwood Circle and Highland Oaks.
The wall was originally constructed in a way that vehicles had to pull out to an unsafe distance to see the traffic flow on FM 2410. This final phase should alleviate the problem.
Just a few blocks away was a resurfacing project in the right lane on the Interstate 14 frontage road between the FM 2410 bridge and the entrance ramp near Rudy’s restaurant.
In a news release issued Thursday by Jake Smith at the Waco District Office of the Texas Department of Transportation, Smith stated that TxDOT would temporarily close all westbound lanes on the I-14 frontage road from Stan Schlueter Loop to SH 195 for pavement repairs.
“These closures began April 28 and will end May 1,” according to Smith. Closures during days of operation will be from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Additionally, crews plan to perform pavement repairs on all I-14 eastbound frontage road lanes from Simmons Road to FM 1670. Those repairs will be ongoing throughout the day on Friday, May 1.
During the closures, traffic will be reduced to one lane. Closures are subject to rescheduling depending on the weather.
Farther east on I-14, crews continued the widening project on the highway just east of Nolanville. The center median has been cleared and leveled in preparation for paving, as the roadway is enlarged to three lanes in each direction.
Work crews are constructing a new bridge over Nolan Creek east of the Paddy Hamilton Road exit as part of the widening project.
Concrete barriers are in place along the entire work area between Indian Trail in Harker Heights and the Simmons Road exit west of Belton.
Also, an on-ramp just west of Nolanville has been closed to facilitate construction work in the area.
