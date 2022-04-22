One of the many topics discussed by Killeen ISD Superintendent Dr. John M. Craft during Tuesday’s presentation to the Harker Heights City Council was the construction of Chaparral High School, which will open for the 2022-2023 school year — and the idea that some Harker Heights High School students will be transferred to Chaparral High, as determined by rezoning.
Craft said, “We’re being rather lenient concerning grandfathering and/or transfer requests. In es ence, if students are seeking to remain at Harker Heights High they can do so as soon as they can provide their own transportation.
“We’re also allowing a fairly open transfer policy in the event that Harker Heights students might not be zoned for Chaparral but want to transfer out of HHHS to Chaparral, we’ll have the capacity to make that happen.”
“We’re relieving Heights, Ellison and Shoemaker by adding more square footage through renovations to provide greater relief. Of all the campuses, Harker Heights High will be the closest to capacity and based on rezoning will be our only 6-A high school,” Craft said. “All the others will be 5-A.”
Recruitment and Retention of teachers was described by Craft as a real struggle. “We have about 280 teacher vacancies right now,” he said. “This is a real issue and we’ve got to get this compensation and recruitment thing right because if we don’t, there will be serious ramifications.”
Putting emphasis on staff and student success included 95 staff and students recognized by the board of trustees since August 2021.
James Cook, a teacher at Cedar Valley Elementary, was named Region 12 Teacher of the Year.
The Patterson Middle School Tenor-Bass Choir performed at the Southwestern American Choral Directors Association Conference.
Seven high school students claimed TMEA All-State status in choir and orchestra.
A 12th grade-wrestling student from Ellison High earned the state championship title for the second time in his career.
Craft said, “For the first time that I recall, Harker Heights High swept the district track meet in boys and girls junior varsity and varsity, which just doesn’t happen and is a huge accomplishment!”
There will be aggressive summer learning opportunities that not only focuses on remediation but acceleration at elementary, middle and high schools.
In addition to the construction news at the high schools, which includes the Killeen High renovation project that is underway and will be completed in January 2023.
Middle School No. 15 is the district’s third middle school STEM campus and projected to open for the 2023-24 school year.
The Chaparral High School dedication ceremony is scheduled for Aug. 4, at 2 p.m.
Craft responded to questions from the Council about the hiring of teachers. “Our biggest challenge is core subjects, bilingual and special education.”
“The difficulty in hiring teachers has been an anomaly that I can’t get a grasp on. What has been the trigger that’s created the shortages to the point of being so perplexing? What happened,” said Craft.
In other business, the council voted to approve a contract with Quick Med Claims, LLC of San Antonio for EMS billing/debt collection and fire recovery services.
Also, Planning and Development Director Kristina Ramirez proposed an amendment that would allow for staff to utilize professional judgment in regards to alternative placement of fences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.