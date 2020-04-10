With the coronavirus outbreak going on, a lot of businesses have turned to other ways to conduct business.
Toni Ringgold, owner of T. Ringgold Academy of Arts — formerly known as Premiere Music Academy — is currently teaching her classes virtually until further notice.
Ringgold has been in business for seven years. For the past three years the academy has offered virtual lessons to some clients who live in other states.
Ringgold majored in Music Education at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. She also was a part of Academie Musique Conservatory at Temple College; she branched out and started her own academy May 2013 in Temple and then she transitioned the academy to Harker Heights in 2017.
T. Ringgold Academy of Arts started offering lessions in a completely virtual format to keep both them and their clients safe.
“As a business owner, I had to do everything within my power to keep everyone safe,” Ringgold said. “I teach voice, piano, public speaking and acting to both adults and children all ages are welcome. The virtual classes are taught by using Zoom and Skype.
“I like the virtual lessons,” said Christine Elias, a parent of one of the academy’s students. “No one had to travel. It seemed like we covered more ground.
“I am looking forward to the next class and learning new things. It made my child more prepared for her lesson; if she forgot something all she had to do was run to her room and grab it,” Elias said. “My daughter has been taking voice lessons with Mrs. Toni since June 2019 and it is well worth it. My daughter Amani, 12, was good before. However, now you can see that the growth has been great with Mrs. Toni.”
“I think this is so cool. I have never done anything like this before”, said Cezel Beronio, 7, said of the virtual classes. Beronio takes keyboarding classes with T. Ringgold Academy of Arts.
“I take Public Speaking with T. Ringgold Academy of Arts. I enjoy the comfort of lessons at home,” said Kim Morton, 46, of Nolanville. “I wouldn’t mind either way, virtual or in person. I have extreme fear when I have to speak in front of people, and this is is why I decided to take this class with Mrs. Toni. Both ways she can critique me and help me improve” Morton said.
T. Ringgold Academy of Arts is located at 103 Mountain Lion Road in Harker Heights (across from The YMCA in Harker Heights. Phone: 254-535-7512.
