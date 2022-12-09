SALADO — Jimbo Moore auditioned to be Christmas Future in Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” in 2017.
He thought the non-speaking role would be fun. Because he wasn’t worried about trying for a speaking part, he hammed it up. Director Thom Wilson loved his audition and gave him a small role as a solicitor.
The next year, Jimbo came back to the show and was given a few walk-on rolls. Each subsequent year, Jimbo took on larger roles and made himself indispensable to the cast and crew.
Jimbo debuts as Ebenezer Scrooge this season. The beard he’s been growing since retiring from the U.S. Army was sacrificed into Scrooge-size mutton chops and he has his scowl in place ready to growl “Bah Humbug” at cheery carolers and well-wishers.
Tiny Tim will be portrayed by Zoe McCloud. Zoe made her first appearance on the stage at the young age of 10, earlier this year, playing Zoe Robertson in Salado’s outdoor musical, “Salado Legends”.
Zoe is a fun-spirited kid and happily agreed to take on the role of Tiny Tim when no youthful boys were available for the part.
Harry Sweet adapted Charles Dickens’s famous Christmas story to the Tablerock stage. The cast and crew numbers more than 40 locals. For many locals, like the Cahoon Family of Salado, “A Christmas Carol has been a family affair.”
Laurie Cahoon has portrayed Mrs. Cratchit for several years. Her son Nathan Cahoon has played Scrooge’s nephew, Fred, from high school through college.
Her husband Michael is the owner of Milo Technologies of Belton and has worked hard for years behind the scenes to assure proper lighting and sound for the show. Many actors will be repeating their familiar roles, but there are always new faces.
Final chances to come see Scrooge learn the value of caring for his fellow man are this Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10. Doors to the Tablerock Amphitheater open at 6:15 p.m. each evening. Tickets are $5 for children 12 and under, $10 for students with I.D., and $15 for adults.
The concession stand opens at 6:30 so families can get their hot chocolate and snacks and settle in for the 7 p.m. show.
The Tablerock Amphitheater is at 409 Royal Street in Salado.
