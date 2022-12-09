SALADO — Jimbo Moore auditioned to be Christmas Future in Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” in 2017.

He thought the non-speaking role would be fun. Because he wasn’t worried about trying for a speaking part, he hammed it up. Director Thom Wilson loved his audition and gave him a small role as a solicitor.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.