SALADO — The Tablerock Festival will celebrate more than three decades of “Bah! Humbug!” when it presents the 30th annual performance of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”
Harry Sweet adapted Charles Dickens’ famous Christmas story to the Tablerock stage.
Thom Wilson will direct the performance of the play based upon Charles Dickens’ tale.
It will be performed at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3 on the stage of Tablerock’s Goodnight Amphitheater located at 409 Royal St. in Salado.
The final weekend performances will be Dec. 9-10.
“A Christmas Carol,” the popular 1843 novella by Charles Dickens (1812-1870), is one of the British author’s best-known works.
It is the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, a greedy miser who hates Christmas, but is transformed into a caring, kindly person through the visitations of four ghosts (Jacob Marley and the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future).
The next two weekends are the final opportunity to see Tablerock’s rendition of “A Christmas Carol” and you do not want to miss the Christmas “spirits”.
Hot chocolate and the Christmas Spirit will be in abundance.
The concession stand opens at 6:30 p.m. with Tablerock volunteers serving sandwiches, hot chocolate and coffee, soft drinks and other snacks.
The gates for the show open at 6 p.m. The performance will begin at 7 p.m. each evening, Blankets are recommended if chilly weather is in the forecast.
Tickets are available at the gate: $15 for adults, $10 for students and $5 for children 12 and under.
For more information, call Tablerock at 1-254-308-2200.
