The Harker Heights City Council on Tuesday The Council set the proposed tax rate for fiscal year 2020-21 at 67.70 cents — unchanged from the current rate and for the last 11 years.
The council also set a public hearing on the tax rate and adoption of the rate for Sept. 22.
Both votes were 4-0, with Councilwoman Jennifer McCann not present due to an excused absence.
The council met Aug. 14 for its annual budget retreat at City Hall and heard discussion from various staff members about the draft of the 2020-2021 Fiscal Year budget.
At the time, Assistant Finance Director Ayesha Lealiiee told the council that the budget included a proposed tax rate of 67.70 cents per $100 valuation.
“This rate is the same as the city’s current property tax rate, is higher than the no-new-revenue rate of 63.91 cents and lower than the voter approval rate of 69.78 cents,” Lealiiee said.
According to a city document made available to the Herald, the 2020-21 Fiscal Year budget will raise more total property taxes than the current budget by $1,056,676 or 8.4 percent, and of that amount, $311,799 is tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year.
City Manager David Mitchell told the Herald, “By maintaining the current tax rate, revenue will be estimated at $10,143,100 for the General Fund.”
During the Council’s Aug. 11 meeting, Lealiiee explained that tax calculations had been received from the Bell County Appraisal District that showed the proposed rate is higher than the effective rate, which is now called the no-new-revenue rate. It’s also lower than what was previously called the rollback rate, but is now known as the voter approval rate. The rollback rate would set off an automatic election, giving voters an opportunity to force a taxing entity to lower its rate.
Lealiiee told the council at their meeting on Aug, 25 that Truth-in-Taxation laws require that when a proposed rate exceeds the lower of the voter approval rate or the no-new-revenue rate, the governing body must vote to place the proposal to adopt a rate on the agenda of a future meeting as an action item.
Other details of the budget and tax rate adoption process include:
Aug. 30 and Sept. 6 — Notices of public hearings on the budget and fee schedule published,
Sept. 8 — A public hearing and vote on the adoption ofthe budget, fee schedule, and ratification of tax increase,
Sept. 13 and Sept. 20 — Publication of notices for public hearings on the tax rate, and
Sept. 22 — a tax rate public hearing and vote on the adoption of the tax rate for Fiscal Year 2020-21.
Financial records released by the City indicate that the tax rate in Harker Heights in 1985 was 67 cents per $100 valuation.
A chart provided by the city demonstrates the rise and fall of the tax rate throughout the past 36 years: 1987-67 cents, 1989-67.13 cents, 1990-59.81 cents, 1993-69.90 cents, 1994-69.99 cents, 2004-69.96 cents, 2005-68.96 cents, 2006-67.96 cents, 2007-2009-67.96 cents, and 2010-2020-67.70.
In other business, council members received a presentation regarding the voluntary annexation of 65,820 square feet of the right-of-way along Warriors Path and adjacent to city of Harker Heights.
The council, on July 28, granted a resolution for city staff to prepare a service plan for the property and schedule public hearings as required by law. The first of the public hearings was held Tuesday. The second public hearing will be held at 3 p.m. on Sept. 1.
A copy of the service plan lists services that will be provided immediately upon annexation and those services/infrastructure items that might be required within two and a half years.
Those services include: police protection, fire protection, emergency medical services, maintenance of water and wastewater facilities, maintenance of public roads and streets, street lighting, traffic engineering and storm water management. Action on this item will be taken at the Council meeting on Sept. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.