Speaking among a variety of topics, 14 speakers set out to explain their “Spheres of influence in our changing world” to about 100 audience members at a TEDx event organized by Kerry-Ann Zamore-Byrd, a professor at the University of Mary-Harden Baylor.
Herald watched three of the 14 total speeches, and interviewed all of three speakers as a group.
Karen Eldad, a life coach for big-ticket companies like Nike and Twitter, spoke on her journey in accepting her midlife crisis in her speech, “Why you should pray for a midlife crisis.”
“For many, midlife really is a crisis,” Keren Eldad said in her speech. “At the onset, we find ourselves confronting a dead end. I learned to stop calling mine a midlife crisis and started calling it a midlife awakening.”
The point of Eldad’s speech, she said later, was to share her experiences in confronting her own midlife crisis and to help people understand their place in the world to better make the changes they desire. Instead of becoming paralyzed with the fear of change, Eldad asked the crowd to accept the “death” of their younger selves and embrace the person they have and will become.
Speaking similarly, speaker Renita Garrett said she also experienced an identity crisis when she transitioned out of the military. Going from a First Sergeant to a civilian, she said, was difficult.
“When I retired, I went from everyone knowing who I was by my uniform and my rank on my chest and my shoulder to just someone on the street,” she said.
The problem goes beyond just Garrett, however. After her speech, Garrett explained that this identity crisis is something that plagues almost all members of the military to some extent. Without a visible identity, many former service members find themselves lost and suffer for it, she said.
Finally, Ashley Lowe-Simmons, a licensed clinical social worker, used the TEDx platform to call for a greater emphasis in social learning within the school system.
“They’re learning things, but they’re not learning about themselves,” she said.
Keeping in theme with the event, Lowe-Simmons explained that self-conciousness, people’s ability to theirselves, and qualitatively identify their impact on others, is extremely important. If you don’t know how you’re viewed, she said, people may not react the way you want.
“You may do something, but if someone else misunderstands and thinks you did it for another reason, you might not get the result you wanted,” she said.
This year’s TEDx was held in Harker Heights at the Central Texas Home Builder’s Association banquet hall, 445 E. Central Texas Expressway. The youngest speaker at the event was Esteben Sebastian, a high school sophomore student from Austin. Other speakers came from all over the nation, including Ohio, Florida and New Jersey.
Among the sponsors for the event is the Killeen Daily Herald.
