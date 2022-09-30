TEDx

Kera Eldad, a life coach for big-name companies like Nike and Twitter, spoke at a TEDx event in Harker Heights on Saturday.

 Jack Dowling | Herald

Speaking among a variety of topics, 14 speakers set out to explain their “Spheres of influence in our changing world” to about 100 audience members at a TEDx event organized by Kerry-Ann Zamore-Byrd, a professor at the University of Mary-Harden Baylor.

Herald watched three of the 14 total speeches, and interviewed all of three speakers as a group.

jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

