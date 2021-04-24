The Healthy Homes division of the Harker Heights Police Department will be holding weekly seminars for teens beginning in May. All seminars are free and will be open to those ages 12 to 18 in the city of Harker Heights and surrounding areas.
Healthy Homes youth specialist Destinee Barton said that the seminars will consist of, “Open discussions about topics that will improve the daily lives of teens ... Ways to encourage positive outcomes, positive action, coping mechanisms, and teen motivation.” The Healthy Homes team will lead the seminars.
Tips for successful interviews and resume building will also be addressed, and plans for a career day are in the works, as well.
The seminars will be held every Wednesday afternoon, beginning May 5, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Harker Heights Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail in Harker Heights.
The seminars will be ongoing throughout the year.
A signed parent permission slip will be required to attend and will serve as registration; permission slips must be turned in prior to attending the first seminar.
Masks will be required and social distancing will remain in effect for all who attend.
Healthy Homes and victim services coordinator Angel Carroll said in a previous interview that Healthy Homes is a referral-based program with the goal to intervene and prevent dysfunction in the home, providing an umbrella of resources and services to the community which include victims and youth services.
“We want the community to see us as a resource for teens, to (help them) alleviate any issues they encounter so they can have positive and successful outcomes,” Barton said.
“They are our future.”
For more information, or to obtain permission slips, contact Barton by phone at 254-953-5439 or by email at dbarton@harkerheights.gov
