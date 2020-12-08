The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library holds a “Brain Break” every Monday afternoon, short videos that have been led by library director Lisa Youngblood and involve using the brain and the body together.
Their purpose, library Youngblood said in an earlier interview, is “intended for children to get up and moving,” She said the breaks use different parts of the brain and help develop both fine and gross motor skills.
Youngblood herself has led these breaks herself, but recently they have been presented by teen volunteers Sarah Kennison and Elizabeth Lim from the Harker Heights High School Key Club.
“(They have) been doing a series of these, and I think they are really cute,” said Youngblood.
In the Brain Break installment last Monday, Kennison and Lim performed “Baby Shark.”
After introducing themselves, they said, “We’re currently social distancing,” demonstrating this by holding themselves at arm’s length, and today we’re doing ‘Baby Shark.’
“So get up and on your feet,” said Lim.
“And get ready to sing along,” finished Kennison.
The beginning of the song of course began with the baby shark, and the girls made small hand movements to mimic a small shark’s mouth in accompaniment. Mommy shark used small arm movements that mimicked a lager shark mouth. Daddy shark involved really big arm movements. Grandma shark used smaller arm movements once again, with closed fists (perhaps to indicate a lack of sharp teeth) and Grandpa shark used movements like Daddy shark, also with closed fists.
They kept the song going with some added bits.
“Let’s go hunt” used “swimming” hand motions, “Run away” had them running in place, and “Safe at last” had the girls brushing their foreheads as if to say, “Whew! We made it!”
The final piece of the song added “Library shark,” which involved their hands opening like books.
“Come to the library soon!” said Lim.
The “Baby Shark” Brain Break was only the latest in what to date of this article’s writing has been a trio of videos the two girls have made. On Nov. 16, they did the “Hokey Pokey,” and the week before that, on November 9, they did “Heads, Shoulders, Knees, and Toes.”
Kennison’s and Lim’s performances for the virtual shows are always energetic and enthusiastic, inviting children to join in with easy-to-follow songs and physical activities.“They are very excited about this,” Youngblood said.
This is also a great way for them to meet their volunteer requirements for the Key Club. And they have a lot of fun while doing so.
“A lot of school groups are doing their volunteer requirements through the library,” Youngblood said. Other teen volunteers come from the Harker Heights High School National Honor Society and Union Grove Middle School. They do anything from putting program kits together for the community to writing book reviews, all things that can be done from their homes and keeping to social distancing requirements.
“They like to give back,” Youngblood said.
All Brain Breaks are available to watch (and return to) on the library’s Facebook page.
Brain Breaks are held every Monday afternoon at 2 p.m.
