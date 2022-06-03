Live televised council meetings will be coming soon from the Kitty Young Council Chambers at Harker Heights City Hall.
The Council Chambers was dedicated in honor of Kitty Young’s outstanding service to the City of Harker Heights as a council member.
Mrs. Young was elected to serve her husband, Bob Young’s, unexpired term on April 14, 1981. She served on the council from 1981 to 1989, 1992 to 1995 and 1995 to 1998.
Her legacy and those who followed her on the council will live on in a transformed and modernized meeting room due to the availability of improved technology that will provide an improved sight and sound experience for residents at home or those attending the meetings in council chambers.
City Manager David Mitchell, in an interview with the Herald Wednesday, said, “We don’t know when our television debut will be due to late shipments caused by COVID that has put us behind schedule. We’re not only waiting on specific parts to arrive but we’ll use this down time to provide training for our council members about the features of the new system and how everything will work,” he said.
City Council workshops and meetings will be the primary programming seen “live” on television. There will be other departments who will be seeking information about televised meetings, for instance the Planning and Zoning Commission (PNZ) and others.
Director of Technology Gary Bates told the Herald, “Teen Court” used the new system on Wednesday evening.
Bates said, “The programming from City Hall will not be on a designated channel but will be available for viewing through social media such as Facebook Live, You Tube and the City website.”
Council meetings on May 17 and 24 were relocated from Council Chambers to the Activities Center as work began on improving the experience for residents who attend meetings in-person at City Hall and to add the equipment needed to support “live” television from Council Chambers.
Bates said, “Part of the work was upgrading the original technology that was installed in 2000. In March of 2000, we had to put some effort into making it possible to stream our programs due to COVID. On top of that was the recent lightning storm that caused us to lose the amplifier to our speakers.”
“This project allowed us to overhaul all of our microphones, audio speakers, the installation of two television screens, three television cameras with 360 degree angles of movement, and switching gear. Each camera will have the capability of focusing in on specific sites within the room.”
“We replaced some technology that was 20 years old,” Bates said.
Mitchell said, “The public will benefit by being able to see their elected officials at work and plug into their community in a new way with a better understanding of what council members deal with. Ultimately, it’s about transparency.”
Council Chambers will be more versatile for presenters who come and have their own equipment or laptops to share slides.
Now, they’ll have the support needed for the current set of technology along with multiple plug-in points and wireless plug-ins.
The Herald toured the control room that is the nerve center for all audio and video sources within the chambers.
Bates said, “I’ve been appointed as the first director for the new television experience.”
At his fingertips is the projection equipment that will be seen on the big screen television sets, all audio equipment, and a switcher with transition effects that he’ll use as he changes camera shots and presentations plus a recorder that shows him the video and audio and what is “live.”
Mitchell said, “The cost of this project will total about $87,000 and it’s important for residents to know that the funding is from dollars that must be used for streaming audio and video and the public broadcast of council meetings. They are earmarked for that purpose only. The City has received that money through our cable franchise for years and we had to set it aside. It doesn’t come from taxes.”
