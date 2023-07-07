Temporary air coolers have been installed for the Stewart C. Meyer Public Library in Harker Heights to help the facility maintain a cool environment for its many thousands of resources, and for library patrons and staff.
The large cooling units were placed outside on the lawn Monday with large flexible air hoses attached to several locations on the outside walls of the building.
Wednesday, the temporary system seemed to be doing the trick. According to Library Director Lisa Youngblood, the units haven’t even been installed for two days and already it is pleasant among the shelves of books inside.
Last week, Youngblood said the City of Harker Heights had been very receptive to resolving this issue and helping them work out temporary solutions in the interim.
The building has an HVAC system that keeps the Activity Center cool and comfortable; however, the units on the library side have not been working properly and have been repaired repeatedly.
In June, Youngblood said she called the city and within the hour, IT specialists were on site, sized up the situation and began moving computer and phone lines to accommodate library services.
“Our guests and employees have been so great during this temporary hardship while we wait for a new air-conditioning system to arrive and be installed,” Youngblood said last week.
“The city has been so wonderful during this hot weather,” Youngblood said. “We continue to have issues with cooling the library and officials have worked with us to manage until a new unit can be installed.”
New units have been ordered, but there is a delay in receiving the equipment from the vendor.
“The unit is now scheduled to arrive on November 1, due to further manufacturer issues,” said Jeff Achee, who is leading the city through replacement and installation of the new system.
“We are waiting on large rooftop units, not just parts. It will be a short turnaround for installation; less than one week,” Achee said.
“One of the difficulties in getting such a large space cooled is that the bigger fans available use a water-cooled system. With all of the books, written materials and displays inside the library, water coolers are not an option,” Youngblood said.
So, in the meantime, library patrons continue to use the library anytime it is open and the checkout counter has been moved into the lobby, where it is cooler. Library computers have also been moved to the lobby area and most activities have been accommodated in other spaces on the Activities Center side.
“We are very lucky,” Youngblood said. “We have not had to cancel any of our programs or classes. The city has responded quickly to relocate our computers and telephones.”
In the meantime, Youngblood has arranged for staff to help patrons who would like to check out materials without coming inside.
“We are ready to pull requests and have them ready at the cooler check-out counter, or they can come through our drive-up window anytime the library is open,” Youngblood said.
The library hosts many interesting and fun programs throughout the summer. To view their offerings, go to the website or the library’s Facebook page. For additional information or questions, call 254-953-5491.
The library’s Drive-Through and Book Drop hours for pickup are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.
