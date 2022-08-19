Central Texas College (CTC) recently received approval from the Texas Board of Nursing for a curriculum change that will allow licensed vocational nursing (LVN) students to complete the program in nine months rather than the current 12 months. The amendment, which will take effect with the fall 2023 semester, will allow students to complete the program in two semesters as opposed to three.

“This revision is more in alignment with the state limit on the number of credit hours required for an associate degree of 60 semester credit hours,” said Susan Ramnarine-Singh, CTC nursing professor and programs director. “Going to nine months also offers a more reasonable length for the traditional LVN program. While the program may be shorter, the instruction and class work will be just as stringent and challenging as the previous curriculum.”

