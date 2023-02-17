NOLANVILE — Five members of a newly formed Bell County Chapter of the Texas Tech Alumni Association gathered Feb. 10 at noon for a community service project at Monarch Park in Nolanville.
Not only did they spend an hour braving winds gusting up to 45 miles per hour and freezing wind chills, but picked up trash to further beautify the park.
The community project in Nolanville was a way to observe Tech Founder’s Day that marks the 100-year anniversary of the founding of Texas Tech University.
The volunteer effort last Friday was also part of the university’s goal of having staff, faculty, students and alumni contribute 1 million hours of volunteerism and community service over the course of the year.
The members of the alumni association who assisted were Kirby Johnson (classes of 1976 and 1990), Victor Hulsey (class of 2021), Valencia Ramirez (class of 2019), Mike Bowie (class of 1976), Glenna Bowie (married into Tech) and Hailey Escajeda (currently working on her degree online from Texas Tech).
Ramirez lives in Killeen and is the coordinator of the Nolanville Boys and Girls Club. Mike and Glenna Bowie are residents of Belton. Hulsey lives in Troy. Johnson’s residence was unknown at press time.
According to Ramirez, the Texas Tech Alumni Association has over 1,000 members living throughout Bell County with multiple local chapters in the USA and at least one chapter in London, England.
The Bell County Chapter of the Texas Tech Alumni Association (TTAA) was officially formed in December of last year. Mike Bowie was selected president of the local alumni association board in January. Ramirez was appointed as Alumni Chapter Community Service Chair and is also coordinator of the Nolanville Boys and Girls Club.
Bowie said, “The people who are here today serve in some capacity on that board, including a communications chair, vice-president and scholarships chair.”
Ramirez told the Herald that she’s been involved with the Boys and Girls Club for the past two years. “The kids in Boys and Girls Club spend time cleaning up the park twice each month and as Texas Tech Alumni we thought that it was a good idea to assist them in that project,” she said.
Bowie said, “This event today was tremendous timing with the forming of the new chapter in addition to having Valencia here as an alumnus and her involvement with the Boys and Girls Club. It was a natural thing to become our first opportunity to serve the community, which is one of the three main goals for our chapter.”
According to association member, Kirby Johnson, the university is having a huge Centennial Celebration, Sunday, March 12, at Lions Park in Temple. “We’ll have a Meet and Greet and get to know people who will be going to Texas Tech or have been to Tech. We earnestly want to meet high school students who have been thinking about choosing Tech for their secondary education,” he said.
Glenna Bowie said, “We’ll also be reaching out to all the high schools in the area and introducing ourselves as members of the newest chapter of the Texas Tech Alumni Association plus letting the kids know that we are raising scholarship money for them.”
The Bell County Chapter will also be selling food and drinks at the events that will go into the scholarship fund, Bowie said.
“The goal is to raise as much money as we can to provide several scholarships. Our next goal is to make as many connections with the high schools as we can.”
Nolanville City Manager Kara Escajeda, whose daughter is working on a degree from Texas Tech, told the Herald that she’s thrilled the Tech Alumni were involved in this service project.
“We would like to have them here every year,” she said.
