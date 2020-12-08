Every Thursday night is virtual Family Night at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library, and this past Thursday was no exception. It may have been Thanksgiving, but library director still held the program—this time live from her kitchen — on the big day.
Youngblood began the program by telling viewers, “I want to say Happy Thanksgiving! I’m actually recording this live from my kitchen on Thanksgiving Day.
“One thing I love about Thanksgiving is friends. Another thing is family. And another thing is food, for sure,” she continued.
She then read the book “No Turkey for Thanksgiving” by Jacqueline Jules. In the multicultural story, a young Vietnamese girl is rather disheartened when her family eats duck instead of turkey for Thanksgiving.
Upon returning to school, she finds many of her classmates also ate other foods on the big day, reflecting everyone’s different roots and traditions. Her teacher says that what you eat doesn’t matter, as long as you have a good time with both family and friends.
At the end of the story, Youngblood told viewers, “I don’t think there are rules to Thanksgiving, especially this year when a lot of things have changed. Some of us were able to see family and friends, and some of us were not, so we just have to make the best of everything.”
Youngblood then referred to the pinecone turkeys that were referenced in the story. “I used to make these a long time ago, she said, introducing the evening’s craft and letting her viewers know that the craft can be adapted to make other animals for other seasons, such as a dove or peacock.
She showed two different ways to make the pinecone turkey. For the first, she used a template to trace and cut out the tail feathers of the turkey (“It looks like a little fan,” she said), leaving a notch at the bottom and affixing it to the back of the pinecone.
She repeated this for the head and neck, placing this at the front of the pinecone. She suggested coloring in the feathers with crayon or marker, and said if one doesn’t have a pinecone readily available, this could be substituted by using another item from around the home, such as a potato.
The second turkey required using different colored paper to make individual feathers (Youngblood used yellow, cream, orange, and brown).
After cutting out the feathers, she placed each one at the back of the pinecone, letting viewers know to use tape or glue to keep them in place. She suggested writing on each feather the things one is grateful for.
“You probably have many, many things to be thankful for, like your friends and your family, and good food,” Youngblood said at the end of the program, once again wishing everyone a happy Thanksgiving and happy holidays.
The video can be seen on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/377815096773324.
