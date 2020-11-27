The Military Child Education Coalition, or MCEC, and the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library teamed up once again to bring another virtual early literacy workshop to the community last Friday. This time, the workshop held a Thanksgiving theme, just in time for the holiday.
Presenters were Christina Groenendal and Cackie Howe, both of MCEC’s Parent to Parent program.
“These (early literacy) workshops that we do are the most laidback ones,” explained Groenendal. “The more the kids interact, the more fun they have.”
Groenendal told attending parents, “Our kiddos are off school next week, and so this gives some great ideas of what to do next week and quality activities that you can do with your kids. It also has reading tips, so when we have some free time next week, what a better thing to do than to spend some extra time reading with our kiddos, and not just reading, but quality reading where we can engage them in the stories as well.”
Howe discussed some early literacy tips for parents, too. She said that reading for just a few minutes is fine, and to try to run your finger along the words as you’re reading so children can follow along. Talk about the pictures, and let the child tell the story, either based on the illustrations or by memory.
“Just gaining the joy of reading is what we really encourage,” Howe said.
Howe next led the attending children in a song about Mr. Turkey, which also used hand motions and which led right into the featured book, “Turkey Trouble” by Wendy Silvano.
Groenendal read the story, about a turkey who is doing everything he can to avoid becoming Thanksgiving’s main dish. He dresses up as various animals, hoping to camouflage himself, first as a horse, then a cow, a pig, a sheep, and a rooster. He finally dresses as a pizza delivery driver, so all end up eating pizza for Thanksgiving, a happy ending for all.
Groenendal asked questions throughout the story, drawing attention to the illustrations and discussing those, too. She made the story interactive by having children point to their heads every time Turkey gets an idea, or having them make the different animal sounds, such as snorting like a pig.
She also got the children to make predictions about what might happen next in the story. As Turkey dressed as a cow, for example, and children were asked how effective this disguise might be, children’s responded with, “He looks nothing like a cow!” and “Cows are not square!”
Supplemental materials included a turkey craft for children, and resources for adults such as reading tips and costumes.
For more information about MCEC, go to https://www.militarychild.org/. There you will find resources for parents, such as the Parent to Parent program, students, and professionals, as well as a number of online workshops and other resources.
MCEC holds virtual early literacy workshops both at the Harker Heights library and at the Casey library on Fort Hood. Registration is available through their website at https://www.militarychild.org/audience/parents.
